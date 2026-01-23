Sunday's Nebraska/Atlanta Match Postponed

Published on January 23, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







For the safety of our fans and teams due to this weekend's weather, Sunday, January 25's match between LOVB Atlanta Volleyball and LOVB Nebraska Volleyball at Gateway Center Arena has been postponed.

A reschedule date has not yet been set. League One Volleyball will announce that date when it becomes available.

Tickets for the original date will be honored on the rescheduled match date. Ticket holders will receive further ticketing options via email.







