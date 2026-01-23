LOVB Announces UCLA's Alfee Reft as Head Coach of LOVB San Francisco

(LOS ANGELES, CA) - LOVB announced the appointment of Alfee Reft as Head Coach of LOVB San Francisco.

"Alfee is an exceptional coach and leader who understands how to build winning programs while putting athletes first," said Rosie Spaulding, LOVB Pro President. "His vision for the game, commitment to development, and passion for growing volleyball make him the perfect choice for LOVB, and our newest expansion team."

Reft joins LOVB San Francisco from UCLA, where he spent the past three seasons as head coach of the Bruins' women's volleyball program. A former high-level collegiate and professional player, Reft brings firsthand understanding of the demands of the game - experience that has shaped his coaching philosophy and approach to team culture. Known for his ability to build strong, connected programs while driving results, Reft will oversee all on-court performance for LOVB San Francisco as the team prepares for its inaugural season in January 2027.

"I am beyond excited to have Alfee as the head coach of LOVB San Francisco," said Kelsey Cook, who is part of the LOVB San Francisco ownership group and played under Reft on the U.S. National Team. "He has experienced this game at the highest level-as both a player and a coach-and I have immense trust in his vision for how to develop, train, and lead a team to success. Alfee has always been someone I can lean on, both on and off the court, and someone every player can connect with on a human level. He couldn't be a more perfect fit for this team."

With more than 12 years of experience with the U.S. National Team as both a player and coach, Reft brings a deep background in high-performance volleyball and a reputation for athlete-centered leadership, player development, and competitive excellence. His international résumé includes serving on Karch Kiraly's coaching staff for the U.S. Women's National Team, culminating in a silver medal at the 2024 Olympic Games.

"LOVB has signed a phenomenal human being and coach in Alfee. What a fantastic hire to lead LOVB San Francisco's coaching staff," said Karch Kiraly, volleyball legend, Olympic gold medalist, and championship-winning coach. "His integrity, skill, and care are truly off the charts. Above all, his unwavering dedication to the wellbeing and development of every person he coaches sets him apart."

"Being part of LOVB San Francisco at this stage is incredibly exciting," said Reft. "The Bay Area is one of the most vibrant and diverse volleyball communities in the country, with a deep history of the sport and a culture that values innovation, inclusion, and excellence. I'm excited to help build a competitive, connected, and athlete-driven team that reflects this community and creates something Bay Area fans can truly rally around."







