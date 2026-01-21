LOVB Salt Lake to Play at BYU's Smith Fieldhouse

January 20, 2026

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - January 20, 2026 - LOVB Salt Lake is bringing professional volleyball to Provo, Utah, this year by playing two matches at Smith Fieldhouse on the campus of Brigham Young University (BYU).

Saturday, February 7's contest against LOVB Nebraska and Thursday, March 5's match against LOVB Atlanta will be played in the home of BYU's women's and men's volleyball teams.

"Playing at the Fieldhouse is very exciting for us," Tama Miyashiro, LOVB Salt Lake's head coach, said. "There's such a rich history with BYU's volleyball programs, and of course we're looking forward to having [BYU alumnae] Roni Jones-Perry, Mary Lake and Alexa Gray return to their former gym."

Roni (2015-18) and Mary (2016-19) led BYU to the 2018 NCAA Division I title match - the program's only championship match appearance - while Alexa (2012-15) was the first Cougar to earn three AVCA All-American honors.

"We know BYU fans love volleyball, and we're excited to bring LOVB Salt Lake to them," Tama said. "We hope to see you all at the matches."

Tickets for the matches at Smith Fieldhouse will be on sale shortly at lovb.com/schedule.







