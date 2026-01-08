LOVB Salt Lake Kicks off Season Two

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - LOVB Salt Lake tips off Season 2 on the road Thursday night with a statement matchup against LOVB Houston, airing January 8 at 6:00 PM MST on Victory+.

After a heartbreaking five-set quarterfinal loss to LOVB Austin last season, Salt Lake enters year two with unfinished business - and one of the league's most complete rosters. The team returns the core of its Season 1 lineup, including Founding Athlete and setter Jordyn Poulter, middle blocker Haleigh Washington, and reigning 2025 Libero of the Year Manami Kojima, who led the entire league in digs. Salt Lake also reloaded in the offseason with the return of Canadian National Team star and BYU legend Alexa Gray, along with national champion Ifenna Cos-Okpalla, adding even more firepower and depth to an already balanced squad.

Houston presents an early-season test, coming off a strong inaugural campaign that saw the team earn the No. 2 seed in the LOVB Finals and win the LOVB Classic tournament. Led by reigning Opposite of the Year Jordan Thompson and ace-leader Micha Hancock, Houston brings elite experience and star power into its home opener. For Salt Lake, the Season 2 opener is an immediate opportunity to set the tone - a road matchup that showcases continuity, confidence, and a roster built to contend from day one.







