LOVB Salt Lake Continues Roll with Four-Set Road Win

Published on February 6, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)

LOVB Salt Lake News Release







MADISON, Wis. - LOVB Salt Lake defeated LOVB Madison in four sets Wednesday night at the Alliant Energy Center, 25-22, 21-25, 25-20, 25-16, behind a balanced offensive effort and a dominant fourth set.

The teams traded points throughout the opening set before Madison reached the red zone first at 20-18. Salt Lake responded with a late push and closed the set on its second set point, capped by a kill from Alexa Gray, who had eight kills in the set. Madison answered in the second set, capitalizing on extended rallies and a strong blocking presence to pull even with a 25-21 win.

Salt Lake regained control late in the third set, using a closing run to secure a 25-20 win, then pulled away early in the fourth. An 11-4 run gave the visitors separation, and Salt Lake cruised to win the set and the match.

"It's fun to come back and just play a little better, honestly." Salt Lake's head coach Tama Miyashiro said. "That's the main point, but I think hats off to Madison, they seem to find ways to pick teams apart and for a little while, they were having some success, but our group just stayed disciplined and stayed focused on the big things and took care of them along the stretch."

Alexa Gray earned Player of the Match honors with 22 points, including 21 kills, one ace and 14 digs, while hitting .400. Heidy Casanova added 20 points with 19 kills and nine digs, hitting .545. Setter Jordyn Poulter finished with 51 assists, three aces and 13 digs, and libero Manami Kojima recorded 14 digs.

Madison (2-5) was led by Gong Xiangyu, who finished the match without an attack error and served as the primary offensive option throughout.

LOVB Salt Lake (6-1) looks to extend their five-match win streak as they return home this Saturday, February 7, against LOVB Nebraska at 3 p.m. Mountain. The match will be held at BYU Smith Fieldhouse in Provo and can be streamed for free on Victory+.







