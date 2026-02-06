VOGO Named an Official Supplier of LOVB Providing VOKKERO Audio Solution

Published on February 6, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







VOGO, a global leader in professional video and audio solutions for sports officiating, announced today that it has been named an official supplier of referee audio communications for League One Volleyball's (LOVB) season. Through this collaboration, VOGO's VOKKERO's Guardian O2O solution will support LOVB Pro officials with secure, real-time audio communications designed to enhance coordination, clarity, and confidence during live match play.

"LOVB Pro represents the future of professional volleyball, and we're proud to support the league with trusted referee audio communications," said Bob D'Ostilio, Director of Business Development, VOGO North America.

Built for the demands of professional competition, VOKKERO's referee audio systems deliver reliable performance in fast-paced environments where clear communication is critical. VOGO's broader officiating technology portfolio also includes video review and VAR solutions used across professional sport.

"We're excited to welcome VOGO as an official partner for LOVB Pro's second season," said Michelle McGoldrick, LOVB's Chief Business Officer,. "Their VOKKERO referee audio communications solution supports our officials on match day and aligns with our commitment to delivering a world-class professional volleyball league."

LOVB Pro kicked off its second professional season on January 7, 2026 with teams across major U.S. markets.







