LOVB Madison Partners with Sunshine Place for Valentine's Week Love Your Hair Donation Drive
Published on February 6, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)
LOVB Madison News Release
MADISON, Wis. - LOVB Madison is partnering with Sunshine Place to host a "Love Your Hair" donation drive during the February 7 match against LOVB Atlanta, collecting shampoo and conditioner for their pantry program to support families across Dane County.
Fans are encouraged to donate shampoo and conditioner at the match; donation barrels will be placed at the east and west concourse entrances. Those unable to attend can also support the drive by purchasing items from Sunshine Place's online wishlist or making a monetary donation.
Sunshine Place is a Sun Prairie-based nonprofit serving Dane County through food, housing and basic-needs support. Hygiene items like shampoo and conditioner are among the most requested pantry items and are not covered by Wisconsin Shares (SNAP).
"Basic hygiene items like shampoo and conditioner are not covered by Wisconsin Shares (SNAP), and they are highly requested products at our pantry program," said Ann Maastricht, Executive Director of Sunshine Place. "Not every pantry offers these items, and we rely solely on product donations from our supporters to ensure we can provide hair products that work for all hair types and textures. We are incredibly grateful to LOVB Madison and their fans for stepping up in such a practical and meaningful way to support families in our community."
How to Support
Donate shampoo and conditioner at the February 7 match
Purchase from Sunshine Place's wishlist
League One Volleyball Stories from February 6, 2026
- LOVB Madison Partners with Sunshine Place for Valentine's Week Love Your Hair Donation Drive - LOVB Madison
- VOGO Named an Official Supplier of LOVB Providing VOKKERO Audio Solution - LOVB
- LOVB Madison Falls Short against LOVB Salt Lake in Return to Madison - LOVB Madison
- LOVB Salt Lake Continues Roll with Four-Set Road Win - LOVB Salt Lake
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent LOVB Madison Stories
- LOVB Madison Partners with Sunshine Place for Valentine's Week Love Your Hair Donation Drive
- LOVB Madison Falls Short against LOVB Salt Lake in Return to Madison
- LOVB Madison Falls Short to LOVB Houston to Close Road Trip
- Heartbreak at Home After a Five Set Battle
- Madison Sets the Tone with Sweep of Salt Lake