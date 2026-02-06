LOVB Madison Partners with Sunshine Place for Valentine's Week Love Your Hair Donation Drive

MADISON, Wis. - LOVB Madison is partnering with Sunshine Place to host a "Love Your Hair" donation drive during the February 7 match against LOVB Atlanta, collecting shampoo and conditioner for their pantry program to support families across Dane County.

Fans are encouraged to donate shampoo and conditioner at the match; donation barrels will be placed at the east and west concourse entrances. Those unable to attend can also support the drive by purchasing items from Sunshine Place's online wishlist or making a monetary donation.

Sunshine Place is a Sun Prairie-based nonprofit serving Dane County through food, housing and basic-needs support. Hygiene items like shampoo and conditioner are among the most requested pantry items and are not covered by Wisconsin Shares (SNAP).

"Basic hygiene items like shampoo and conditioner are not covered by Wisconsin Shares (SNAP), and they are highly requested products at our pantry program," said Ann Maastricht, Executive Director of Sunshine Place. "Not every pantry offers these items, and we rely solely on product donations from our supporters to ensure we can provide hair products that work for all hair types and textures. We are incredibly grateful to LOVB Madison and their fans for stepping up in such a practical and meaningful way to support families in our community."

How to Support

Donate shampoo and conditioner at the February 7 match

