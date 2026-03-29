Atlanta Defeats Madison in Key Late-Season Match

Published on March 28, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)

LOVB Madison News Release







Atlanta, Ga. - March 28, 2026 - LOVB Atlanta hosted a block party as LOVB Madison fell to the home team Saturday evening (25-20, 25-20, 25-23) at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Ga., closing out the road weekend.

"It's a tough moment for us to be out of the playoffs now, but I'm proud of our fight," Madison head coach Matt Fuerbringer said. "I'm not sure [McKenzie] Adams has ever had a hitting match like that, and when she's playing like that they're tough to beat. We just couldn't really slow down their middles or her."

Saturday evening carried serious weight for both Madison and Atlanta as the playoffs approach. With a win, Atlanta could clinch their ticket to the LOVB Playoffs, the semifinal round hosted in Louisville next month, while Madison needed a win to keep their postseason dreams alive.

The opening set began shaky, but Atlanta settled in first and took it 25-20. The second set brought more life from Madison as substitutions and a few crafty plays pulled them within striking distance, but it ended in déjà vu with another 25-20 set going to Atlanta. Madison jumped out to an early lead in the third, but Atlanta turned it into a nail-biter, closing the gap late and securing a 25-23 win to clinch their playoff spot and end Madison's postseason hopes.

Anna Haak led Madison with nine kills and nine digs, followed closely by Gong Xiangyu with seven kills, hitting .462, and one block.

"It's frustrating knowing that you don't get to compete really for anything other than pride and the program," said rookie middle blocker Rebekah Allick. She continued, noting the importance of finishing strong at home and giving fans something to rally behind, "We need to grow this league and more people need to know about us, and they deserve a good show."

Next up, LOVB Madison returns home for its final match in Madison of the season, hosting LOVB Atlanta at the Alliant Energy Center on Thursday, April 2 at 7 p.m. Central. Tickets are on sale now, and fans can catch the action on ESPN+.







League One Volleyball Stories from March 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.