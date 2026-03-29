Atlanta Clinches Playoff Spot with Sweep over Madison

Published on March 28, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







ATLANTA, Georgia - LOVB Atlanta secured its postseason berth in dominant fashion Saturday, sweeping LOVB Madison (25-20, 25-20, 25-23) at McCamish Pavilion.

Match Stats

Both teams opened the match with high energy, trading points early. Atlanta maintained a more efficient offensive rhythm, hitting 51% in the frame compared to Madison's 25%. McKenzie Adams led the charge with 10 points in the first, more than half of her match total of 19.

Atlanta carried that momentum into the second set, controlling the pace and limiting Madison's opportunities to take over to take a 2-0 match lead. Madison came out strong in the third set, jumping ahead early while Atlanta struggled to find its rhythm. The home team responded with an 8-3 run midway through the set to even the score and regain control. Riding that momentum, Atlanta finished with a 25-23 win to complete the sweep.

Adams led the team with 19 points, including 15 kills on a blistering .667 attack efficiency, three blocks, one ace and 12 digs. Middle blocker Magdalena Jehlárová followed with 12 points: seven kills, five blocks. Opposite Ivonee Montaño added 10 kills and an ace for 11 total points.

LOVB Atlanta will travel to Wisconsin for a rematch against LOVB Madison on Thursday, April 2, at 8 p.m. Eastern at Madison's Alliant Energy Center. Fans can watch the match live on ESPN.







League One Volleyball Stories from March 28, 2026

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