Salt Lake Swept by Nebraska in Road Rematch

Published on March 28, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - Two weeks after outlasting LOVB Nebraska in a five-set thriller at home, LOVB Salt Lake was unable to replicate that result on the road, falling in straight sets (25-22, 25-15, 25-18) Saturday night at Baxter Arena.

Nebraska dictated the match from the outset, using efficient offense, strong serving pressure and pinpoint passing to maintain control throughout. Salt Lake stayed competitive in stretches and threatened to close gaps, but Nebraska consistently responded with timely runs and balanced play to secure the straight-set victory.

"My team battled and made some improvements, but I'll take ownership- we didn't find the solutions to stop Nebraska," Salt Lake head coach Tama Miyashiro said. "That's on me. I'm disappointed because I know how hard our players fought, but we have to reset quickly and keep moving forward."

For Salt Lake, Alexa Gray led the offense with 11 kills and one ace while Claire Hoffman added 10 kills and a block. Serena Gray contributed six kills, and Heidy Casanova chipped in five. Libero Manami Kojima anchored the back row with 11 digs and steady passing, while setter Jordyn Poulter made 31 sets.

Despite the result, LOVB Salt Lake (9-9) is still in control of its postseason fate and can clinch a postseason berth with a win at LOVB Austin (8-10) on Thursday, April 2 in Austin. That match will start at 6:00 p.m. Mountain and will be streamed on Victory+.







League One Volleyball Stories from March 28, 2026

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