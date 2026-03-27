Madison Falls in Four on Thursday Night

Published on March 27, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)

LOVB Madison News Release







Austin, Texas - March 26, 2026 - LOVB Madison fell to LOVB Austin Thursday night (25-23, 25-19, 15-25, 25-20) at the H-E-B Center in Austin, Texas to start their road weekend.

"We fought really hard tonight. Both teams did," said head coach Matt Fuerbringer, "The fight and the grit we showed was just what we've been showing all year. It's unfortunate that we just couldn't turn a couple of those plays in the fourth set to go a fifth."

Every match is a must-win, and both LOVB Madison and LOVB Austin entered feeling the pressure. Without Gong Xiangyu, Madison opened the match with Temi Thomas-Ailara at opposite. A scrappy defensive effort kept the set tight before a 25-23 loss. Austin's block took over in the second, handing Madison a 25-19 setback, while Argentina Ung saw valuable minutes. Madison adjusted in the third, moving Thomas-Ailara back outside and sliding Indrė Sorokaitė to opposite, and it paid off with a dominant 25-15 win. Austin answered in the fourth with aggressive serving, maintaining control to close it out 25-20.

Thomas-Ailara led Madison with 12 kills, one block and 13 digs. Rebekah Allick added seven kills and five blocks, while Anna Haak contributed nine kills, two blocks, and 16 digs.

"We're going to fight and compete and enjoy each other because this is the last run we get," ended head coach Matt Fuerbringer, "I'm grateful we get to coach all these ladies and go out and just hopefully show that joy with the fans and continue to give them what they deserve, which is us going out and balling."

Next up, LOVB Madison stays on the road to face LOVB Atlanta at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta. The game is set for Saturday, March 28 at 4 p.m. Central. Tickets are available for purchase and fans can stream the game on ESPN+.







League One Volleyball Stories from March 27, 2026

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