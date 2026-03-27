Austin Claims Big Win against Madison

Published on March 27, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)

LOVB Austin News Release







AUSTIN, Texas - March 26, 2026 - LOVB Austin defeated LOVB Madison 25-23, 25-19, 15-25, 25-20 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park Thursday night. In a critical battle for playoff positioning, the win moves Austin to 8-10 on the season and just a half-game out of a postseason berth.

"Very happy with the result. I don't think it was our best volleyball, but I'm proud of the way we competed," said Austin head coach Erik Sullivan. "It was a gritty one."

No one showed that grit more than Austin libero Kotoe Inoue, who made a league-record 34 digs. Inoue was everywhere for the home team, prolonging plays and frustrating Madison attackers. She made 11 digs in the second set alone and copied that performance in the fourth to help Austin close out the win.

"I just focused on my job. We talked a lot between sets, and I adjusted," said Inoue, who took the league's single-match digs record away from her Japanese National Team teammate, Manami Kojima of Salt Lake.

The first set was tightly contested throughout. Midway through the frame, Madison began to build momentum and looked poised to pull away, but a key block from Austin outside hitter Logan Eggleston shifted the energy. That sparked strong play at the net, fueled by kills from Asjia O'Neal and Madi Banks. After fighting back to even the score, Austin pulled ahead late and secured the set, 25-23, on a block from O'Neal.

Austin started with a lead in the second set and maintained control throughout the frame. Key plays from Madisen Skinner and Carli Lloyd helped build an advantage midway through the set, while three monster blocks from Molly McCage anchored a dominant effort at the net. Madison attempted to close the gap late, but Austin held firm to secure the set, 25-19.

Madison made some lineup changes and took the third set, 25-15, but Austin responded with a lead early in the fourth set and kept up the pressure. A strong effort at the net, combined with key aces, powered Austin to a 25-20 set win

"There were moments where it was shaky, but our energy was really good throughout the match. We had an aggressive mentality throughout the whole thing." said O'Neal, who led the team with 15 points, including three aces.

Four other attackers joined O'Neal with double-digit points in a balanced Austin offense. Skinner tallied13 points on 12 kills, adding nine digs and a block. Logan Eggleston and Banks each contributed 12 points, with Eggleston totaling eight kills, two aces, six digs, and two blocks, while Banks added six kills, three aces, three blocks, and five digs. McCage chipped in 12 points with eight kills and four blocks, and Carli Lloyd provided six points on five kills and a block while also dishing out 39 assists.

With two matches left in the 2026 season, Austin has to pass LOVB Nebraska (7-9) in order to clinch a postseason berth. Madison (6-11) also is mathematically alive.

Austin's penultimate match comes against Salt Lake at the H-E-B Center on Thursday, April 2 at 7 p.m. Central. That match will be streamed on Victory+.







League One Volleyball Stories from March 27, 2026

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