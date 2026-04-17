Championship Series Opens with Five-Set Thriller with Salt Lake on Top
Published on April 17, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)
LOVB Austin News Release
LONG BEACH, California - April 16, 2026 - The LOVB Championship Series opened in dramatic fashion Thursday night as LOVB Austin and LOVB Salt Lake delivered a five-set thriller worthy of the title stage. In a matchup that had been even all season, it was Salt Lake who came out on top, edging Austin in a battle that came down to the final points (22-25, 25-21, 22-25, 27-25, 16-14).
"It is disappointing to not get the win there, but I liked our resiliency, I like how we fought," said Austin head coach Erik Sullivan. I think we competed at times really well. We have to win Saturday, that's the day that matters."
Despite the loss, Austin saw a strong showing from its middles, led by Asjia O'Neal, who recorded 12 points while hitting .391 and adding five blocks, and Molly McCage with 13 points on a .389 hitting percentage. The duo helped Austin out-block Salt Lake 18-14, but Salt Lake's offense proved more efficient in the end, hitting .253 compared to Austin's .190.
With a 1-0 Salt Lake lead, the championship series now comes down to a decisive final match on Saturday, April 18 at 7 p.m. Central. A win for Austin would force a golden set to 15 points to determine the 2026 LOVB Champion.
Austin set the tone early Thursday night, opening on a 5-0 run behind blocking from McCage and Madisen Skinner. Salt Lake responded to briefly take the lead, but a key serving run from Zoe Jarvis helped Austin regain control and close the first set 25-22. Salt Lake answered in the second, creating separation late to take it 25-21. Austin regained momentum in the third behind efficient offense and strong distribution from setter Carli Lloyd, holding control to win 25-22. The fourth remained tight throughout, with both teams trading runs before Salt Lake capitalized late to force a decisive fifth set at 27-25.
With the championship stakes at their highest, the fifth set delivered a true back-and-forth battle. Austin maintained a narrow advantage, pushing ahead 12-10 after back-to-back blocks from Logan Eggleston and McCage. A huge kill from Tori Dixon on an Austin overpass tied it at 13-13. Salt Lake then capitalized in the final moments, closing out the set 16-14 following two Austin errors to take the opening match of the series.
LOVB Austin will have one final opportunity to claim the 2026 title on Saturday night, April 18, with a chance to force a golden set. The match begins at 7 p.m. Central and will be broadcast on the USA Network.
League One Volleyball Stories from April 17, 2026
- Salt Lake Tops Austin in Five Sets to Open LOVB Championship Series - LOVB Salt Lake
- Championship Series Opens with Five-Set Thriller with Salt Lake on Top - LOVB Austin
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.