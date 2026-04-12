LOVB Austin Advances to Championship in Golden Set Thriller

Published on April 11, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







LOVB Austin is headed back to the championship stage after an unforgettable semifinal series against LOVB Atlanta. After Atlanta claimed the five-set match (25-23, 25-19, 22-25, 31-29, 11-15) to even the series, the teams were pushed to a decisive golden set, where Austin secured its spot in the LOVB Championship with a 15-8 victory.

Match & Golden Set Stats

"I'm real proud of our group and what we did. To me, this is what gritty feels like. We did some wonderful things tonight, but we didn't play our best volleyball all the time... the way we showed up in the golden set was phenomenal. We earned another week together."

That additional week comes next week in Long Beach, California, as Austin will compete for a second consecutive League One Volleyball title.

"There was a lot of adrenaline and a lot of fire from our team," said Asjia O'Neal. "These are the moments we all work for every single day. You work for those moments where you can put your head down and grind really hard and ultimately come out with the win. This is what we do it for."

Austin and Atlanta battled tightly early in the match, with Atlanta edging the opening set before Austin responded behind strong net play from Asjia O'Neal and late aces from Logan Eggleston to even the match. Atlanta regained control in the third set, using consistent offensive dominance from Ivonee Montaño to take the lead. Austin then showed resilience in a see-saw fourth set, outlasting Atlanta in a dramatic 31-29 finish, forcing a fifth set that Atlanta ultimately won.

Then came the golden set to determine the series winner.

In the decisive frame, both teams continued their back-and-forth battle, with Atlanta's Ivonee Montaño remaining a force on the right side. Austin responded with a strong early run, jumping out to a 6-3 lead and forcing an Atlanta timeout. From there, Austin maintained control behind disciplined play and key defensive stops, including a momentum-shifting block from Logan Eggleston. Riding that surge, Austin put together a decisive run to close out the set 15-8 and secure its place in the LOVB Championship.

"I'm pumped up," Austin outside hitter Logan Eggleston said after the match. "That's a really good Atlanta team, and they fought really hard. To be able to be resilient and play through some of our lows and find a way to come out on top gives us a lot of confidence."

LOVB Austin will compete for a back-to-back championship in Los Angeles on April 16 and April 18, facing the winner of LOVB Houston vs. LOVB Salt Lake.







League One Volleyball Stories from April 11, 2026

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