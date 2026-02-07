LOVB Madison Closes Home Series with a Loss

Published on February 7, 2026

LOVB Madison News Release







Madison, Wis. - In the first meeting of the season between the two, LOVB Atlanta defeated LOVB Madison (25-22, 25-18, 26-24) with a sweep on Saturday afternoon at the Alliant Energy Center.

"I thought, you know, everyone today contributed in some way. We just didn't do enough today. We were just outplayed. We have work to do," stated head coach Matt Fuerbringer.

Atlanta closed out the first set with four straight points to win 25-22 after going back-and-forth with Madison. Atlanta carried the momentum over, taking the second set with a dominant 25-18 win. Madison attempted to rally back in the third but were ultimately swept 26-24 by Atlanta.

Player of the match Rachel Fairbanks steered Atlanta's offense with 39 assists, setting her team to a .350 hitting efficiency. Tessa Grubbs led Atlanta with 15 kills and three blocks for a total of 18 points. Madison was led by opposite hitter Temi Thomas-Ailara with 13 kills and an ace for 14 points. Atlanta had a 50-36 advantage in attacks and 11-5 in blocks for the match.

"I've been on teams that have lost a lot as well. And then it only takes one game to win and only takes one play to change the momentum and swing it back in our way. And I think we're having moments of that," said outside hitter Andrea Mitrovic, "I think it will come soon, especially with the work that we'll put in next week."

LOVB Madison heads back on the road next week for the LOVB Classic. They will face LOVB Houston at Municipal Arena in Kansas City on Sunday, February 15. First serve is up at 4:30 p.m. Central. Tickets are available for purchase and fans can stream the game on ESPN+.







