Austin Outlasts Salt Lake in Gritty Home Victory

Published on February 26, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)

AUSTIN, Texas - LOVB Austin Volleyball won a hard-fought four-set victory over LOVB Salt Lake at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park Wednesday night. In a match defined by momentum swings, Austin ultimately delivered in the decisive fifth set to secure a 25-17, 19-25, 25-16, 25-19 win and improve to 7-6 on the season.

"We talked about a reset in the second half of the season," said Austin head coach Erik Sullivan. "There was a lot of talk about having intensity and urgency ... and this was a great way to start that off. I'm really happy with how we competed and played."

Austin came out swinging against the league leaders with outside hitter Logan Eggleston opening the match with a kill and proceeding to dominate from start to finish. Austin hit a blistering .667 in the frame, paced by Bella Bergmark (four kills on four attempts) and Eggleston (five kills on six attempts.)

The second set featured several thrilling rallies as both teams battled early, but Salt Lake created separation midway through the frame. Despite multiple comeback attempts from Austin, the visitors maintained control and secured the set, 25-19.

Austin came back swinging in the third set, establishing a firm lead over Salt Lake and cruising to take it, 25-16.

The fourth and final set was a back-and-forth battle with the teams staying neck and neck through much of the frame. Austin made its move late, pulling ahead down the stretch to secure the set, 25-19, and clinch the match.

"It's not about peaking right now, it's about peaking at the end. It'll be fun to go back and reflect on the first half of the season to see what we can improve on. We will get in the gym and prepare for how we can be our best in April" said Eggleston, who was named Player of the Match after leading the team with 19 points. The outside hitter recorded 18 kills and an ace while adding nine digs in a strong all-around performance.

Austin finished the night hitting .321 as a team, totaling 68 points on 55 kills. Asjia O'Neal followed Eggleston with 15 points, recording 10 kills, three aces and two blocks. Madisen Skinner contributed 13 points on 12 kills with a block and 11 digs, and Bella Bergmark added 11 points with eight kills and three blocks. Setter Brie O'Reilly directed the offense with 49 assists and added 13 digs and two blocks. Defensively, Austin totaled eight blocks and 62 digs in the four-set victory.

Austin takes the court in a Texas showdown rematch at home against LOVB Houston at the H-E-B Center on Friday, March 6 at 7 p.m. Central. That match will be streamed on Victory+.







