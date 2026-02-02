LOVB Austin Earns Statement Road Win over LOVB Nebraska

Published on February 1, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)

OMAHA, Neb.-- February 1, 2026 - LOVB Austin delivered a statement win on the road Sunday afternoon, defeating LOVB Nebraska in four sets (25-22, 16-25, 25-15, 25-16) to close out the weekend and reassert itself as one of the league's top contenders.

"It was nice to get the win on the road, I am more happy about the way we played volleyball, I thought we played really well for a long period of time. We stayed patient when it wasn't going our way" said LOVB Austin Head Coach Erik Sullivan

Austin set the tone early with head coach Erik Sullivan winning a challenge on the match's first play to spark momentum. The team's first earned point came fittingly from former Nebraska standout Madi Banks with a strong swing on the outside. Austin's offense came with precision mixing perimeter placement and timely tips. Behind consistent back-row production from Madisen Skinner, Austin built an 18-12 lead. Nebraska mounted a late run to close the gap to 22-20, fueled by Jaali Winters. Banks halted the momentum with a stuff block, and Logan Eggleston closed the set with a kill to give Austin the 25-22 advantage.

Nebraska responded in set two, flipping the script with a strong run led by Winters and Kimberly Drewniok. Despite crafty dumps and smart placement from Austin's O'Reilly, Nebraska's pin hitters found sustained success, pulling away to take the set 25-16 and even the match.

Momentum swung decisively back to Austin in set three as the visitors surged ahead 20-13 behind aggressive serving and disciplined defense. Molly McCage provided a spark with a stuff block followed by an ace at the end of the set, and Austin closed the frame at 25-15.

Set four saw 12 tie scores in the first 24 points before Austin found another gear. Smart plays from Austin on the net caused pressure ending with Skinner's impressive tool off the block allowed the team to pull away and close out the match 25-16 to secure the four set victory.

Eggleston earned Player of the Match honors after recording 17 kills on a .533 hitting percentage and one ace to her stat line. She continues to lead the league in aces this season.

After 24 days away from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, LOVB Austin returns home to host LOVB Atlanta on Wednesday, February 4 at 7 p.m. Central for Kids Night Out.







