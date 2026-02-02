Houston's Surge Continues in Home Sweep of Madison

Published on February 1, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)

LOVB Houston News Release







HOUSTON, Texas - Riding its best stretch of the season, LOVB Houston kept rolling Sunday night, sweeping LOVB Madison in straight sets, 25-19, 25-17, 25-22 to earn its third consecutive win.

Houston established control early in the opening set, answering Madison's brief pushes with steady sideout play and timely defensive stops. Opposite hitter Jordan Thompson helped stabilize the offense during the early exchanges while middle blocker Amber Igiede's work at the net allowed Houston to separate late. A closing 6-1 run, capped by a cross-court finish from rookie opposite hitter Logan Lednicky, gave the hosts a 25-19 set win and early command of the match.

The second set marked Houston's most efficient stretch of the night. After trading points early, Houston pulled away behind sustained pressure from the service line and improved coverage in transition. Thompson continued to set the pace offensively, and Houston built multiple four-point cushions that Madison was unable to erase. Setter Kaisa Alanko sealed the frame with a service ace, sending Houston into the break up two sets.

The composure showed up again in the third set when Madison made its strongest push of the night. Houston answered with a 4-0 run to reclaim control, never allowing Madison to hold a lead of more than two points the rest of the set. Alanko added a solo block during the stretch, and Thompson delivered again, finishing the match on a kill down the line the set 25-22 and match 3-0.

"We had to look ourselves in the mirror, hold ourselves accountable, and keep chipping away at what we needed to improve," Thompson said about the team's current form. "I'm really proud of the way we've responded and built on that foundation."

A Founding Athlete for LOVB Houston, Thompson led all players with 27 total points, a season high, continuing her strong run as Houston's offensive anchor.

LOVB Houston will remain at home as it prepares for a rematch against LOVB Austin on Saturday, February 7, at the Berry Center. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m. Central, with the match streaming live on Victory+.







League One Volleyball Stories from February 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.