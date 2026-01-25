Houston Breaks Through with Sweep of Austin

Published on January 24, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)

LOVB Houston News Release







SAN ANTONIO, Texas - January 24, 2026 - LOVB Houston delivered its most complete performance of the season Saturday, sweeping league-leading LOVB Austin in straight sets (25-14, 25-21, 25-14) at the Frost Bank Center to earn its first win of the year.

Houston (1-3) wasted little time seizing control in the opening frame. Opposite hitter Jordan Thompson was unstoppable, recording 10 kills on 17 swings as Houston overwhelmed Austin 25-14. Middle blocker Amber Igiede added five kills in the frame, while setter Kaisa Alanko guided the offense with 11 assists and seven digs. Set two showcased Houston's balance. Six different scorers found the floor for Houston. Six of outside hitter Jess Mruzik's 11 points came in the second, and middle blockers Raphaela Folie and Amber Igiede blocked two shots apiece as Houston continued to pressure Austin at the net. Austin found more footing offensively, reaching 20 points behind Logan Eggleston and Madisen Skinner, but Houston closed the set 25-21.

Houston left no doubt in the third. With energy still high, the hosts pulled away early and finished the match with another 25-14 win.

Thompson was named Player of the Match after leading all players with 19 kills and two blocks. Houston finished the match with advantages across the stat sheet, totaling 58 points to Austin's 32, outkilling Austin 45-25, and winning the blocking battle 9-4. Both teams recorded 49 digs, but Houston's offensive efficiency and balance proved decisive.

"Today was a team win. Everyone did their job. Our team was very disciplined offensively and defensively. and we showed up with a lot of grit and a lot of attitude. That's Houston volleyball," LOVB Houston head coach Sanja Tomašević said after the match.

LOVB Houston will look to build on the result when it returns to the court Wednesday, January 28, facing LOVB Atlanta at OTE Arena in Atlanta. First serve is set for 7 p.m. CT and the matchup will air nationally on USA Network as the league's Match of the Week.







League One Volleyball Stories from January 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.