LOVB Madison Drops Road Thriller in Salt Lake

Salt Lake City, Utah - LOVB Madison lost their first road match of the season to LOVB Salt Lake in five sets, (25-19, 25-19, 20-25, 25-15, 15-6.)

"It was kind of like a deja vu of our last match. We're fighting so hard and we just made a few too many errors today when it mattered," said head coach Matt Fuerbringer. "I think we just have to find ways to finish a set when you get up 2-1, but I'm just really proud. We just came out and battled and played the exact same style of volleyball we've been playing all year, which is if you're going to beat us, you're going to have to really come out to beat us."

Salt Lake claimed the opening set behind a strong service game and the offensive firepower of Alex Gray, who recorded six kills as Salt Lake took the set 25-19. Madison found a spark offensively from Claire Chaussee, who earned her first start of the season and delivered three kills in the opening frame.

Madison bounced back in the second set, tightening up serve receive and settling into a steady defensive rhythm. The middle came alive behind Callie Schwarzenbach and Rebekah Allick, while Claire Chaussee continued to turn up the heat offensively with four more kills in the set. Lauren Carlini added her first ace of the season to cap the momentum swing.

Madison carried its steady play into the third set, highlighted by a strong showing from Allick, the rookie who recorded two kills, a block and an ace. Salt Lake jumped out early behind a strong service run from Jones-Perry, who entered the match in the third set and immediately disrupted Madison's rhythm. highlighted by two aces, and Madison wasn't able to recover from the early deficit.

Remembering Madison's season-opening sweep, Salt Lake wasted no time in the decisive fifth set, pulling away for a 15-6 win. Despite the result, LOVB Madison saw strong individual performances, with Claire Chaussee posting a double-double of 15 kills and 10 digs, joined by Gong Xiangyu with 12 kills and 10 digs.

"I'm really proud of our resilience as a team. And, you know, people are going down, but it's next man up and that next man up mentality," stated setter Lauren Carlini. "It doesn't matter who's on the court, we're still playing Madison volleyball."

Next up, LOVB Madison stays on the road as they head to Omaha to face LOVB Nebraska at Baxter Arena on Friday, January 30 at 7 p.m. CT. Tickets are available for purchase or fans can stream the match on ESPN+.







