Salt Lake Stands Victorious Following Five-Set Thriller with Madison

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - LOVB Salt Lake rallied from a 2-1 deficit to defeat LOVB Madison in a thrilling five-set comeback (25-19, 19-25, 20-25, 25-15, 15-6) Saturday night at the Bruin Arena. The victory moved Salt Lake to 3-1 on the season and alone atop the League One Volleyball standings.

The momentum shifted decisively in the fourth set, influenced by the entry of Roni Jones-Perry. With Madison leading the match 2-1, Jones-Perry sparked an immediate turnaround by recording three kills on her first three swings and an ace on her first serve.

Player of the Match Heidy Casanova recorded 18 points - 16 kills, two blocks - and eight digs while hitting .278. Alexa Gray led all players with 21 points, including18 kills on a .280 efficiency. Jones-Perry finished with 14 points on a blistering .750 hitting efficiency (nine kills on 12 swings) and three aces.

Jordyn Poulder had another strong performance directing Salt Lake's offense with 48 assists and 16 digs, while middle blocker Sophie Fischer contributed six kills, four blocks and three aces. Libero Manami Kojima secured the back row with 14 digs and six assists.

"Tonight was a huge step for our team. I told the girls that I'm proud of the way that they hung in there. That's a scrappy Madison team, and we showed some depth. It's stuff we talk about, but to actually do it is so powerful." Salt Lake head coach Tama Miyashiro said. "The girls love competing, and I love watching them compete."

Madison (2-2) was led by Claire Chaussee, who recorded 15 kills. Rebekah Allick added 12 points, including three blocks, while setter Lauren Carlini tallied 40 assists in the loss.

LOVB Salt Lake (3-1) continues its homestand this Thursday, January 29, against LOVB Austin, once again in Bruin Arena. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT.







