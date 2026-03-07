Houston Claims Top Spot in League with Victory over Austin

Published on March 6, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)

LOVB Houston News Release







CEDAR PARK, Texas - LOVB Houston secured its third victory of the season over LOVB Austin on Friday night, defeating its Texas rival in four sets (25-22, 25-14, 22-25, 25-22) at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The win capped a strong two match road swing for Houston.

The opening set set the tone for the evening as both teams traded points through the early rallies before Houston surged ahead. Timely attacking and disciplined defense allowed Houston to close the frame 25-22 and seize early momentum.

Houston elevated its level in the second set with one of its most dominant stretches of the match. After building a small early cushion, Houston strung together a decisive 7-2 run midway through the frame to pull away. Opposite hitter Jordan Thompson led the offensive surge with efficient attacking in transition, helping Houston extend the lead to double digits before comfortably closing the set 25-14.

Austin responded in the third set, jumping out to an early advantage and maintaining control for much of the frame. Houston battled back to level the score at 14-14, but Austin regained its footing late to take the set 25-22 and force a fourth.

The final set proved to be the most competitive of the night. Austin opened with a quick 5-1 lead before Houston steadily worked its way back into the frame. With the score tied late, Houston delivered a composed closing stretch, sealing the match 25-22.

"In this league, anybody can win on any given day. So we really have to stay locked in. We can't take any game off or write off a team because each roster is filled with really strong players. Our main focus is just keeping our head down and focusing on the next game" said Thompson.

Thompson was named Player of the Match for the second time this week after matching the league record with 28 kills. She added two blocks to equal her season high of 30 points

Middle blocker Amber Igiede also delivered a standout effort with 15 points, recording 10 kills, two aces, three blocks, five digs and one assist. Setter Kaisa Alanko directed Houston's offense with 45 assists while contributing 14 digs defensively.

With the win, Houston advanced to 9-5 on the year and took control of first place in the League One Volleyball standings. The top four teams in the regular season will earn a berth in April's LOVB Playoffs, the semifinal round of the league's revamped postseason.

After two matches on the road, Houston returns home to face Austin once again on Wednesday, March 11 at 7 p.m. at the Berry Center. The matchup will serve as LOVB's Match of the Week and will air nationally on USA Network.







League One Volleyball Stories from March 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.