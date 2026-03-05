LOVB Houston Sweeps Madison in Road Victory

Published on March 4, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)

MADISON, WI - LOVB Houston delivered a commanding road performance Tuesday night, sweeping LOVB Madison 25-14, 25-23, 25-21 at Alliant Energy Center.

With the win, Houston advanced to 8-5 on the season, just a half-game behind top-ranked LOVB Salt Lake (8-4).

Houston set the tone early in the opening frame, pulling away midway through the set. Strong serving and efficient attacking allowed Houston to stretch the lead steadily, ultimately closing the set with a 11 point margin.

The second set proved far more competitive. Madison responded with improved defense and jumped ahead midway through the frame, forcing Houston to chase the score. The team regrouped late, tightening up in serve-receive and capitalizing on transition opportunities to pull even. From there, the set turned into a tight back-and-forth battle before Houston edged ahead to take the crucial second set.

The last set followed a similar script with both teams trading momentum throughout the frame. Houston opposite Jordan Thompson ramped up production late as Houston held Madison off down the stretch to secure the 25-21 set win and complete the road sweep.

Houston's offense was balanced throughout the match. Thompson continued her incredible run of play, landing 17 kills on a .467 attack efficiency. Outside hitter Madi Rishel added 11 kills, one block and three digs, while middle blocker Amber Igiede contributed nine kills, three blocks and one assist. Outside hitter Jess Mruzik finished with nine points, and opposite Logan Lednicky added five points to round out Houston's attack.

"Tonight's win is really a reflection of the entire team because I can't be successful without other people around me working super hard and all of us working together" Thompson said. "It's really just a testament to the work that we've put in as a team; creating good game plans and trying to execute on all levels."

LOVB Houston now heads back to Texas for a quick turnaround as the team prepares to face LOVB Austin (7-6) at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Viewers can stream the match for free on Victory+.







