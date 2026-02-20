Houston Falls in Four-Set Battle at Home

Published on February 20, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)

LOVB Houston News Release







HOUSTON, Texas - Feb. 19, 2026 - In a gritty, back-and-forth battle at the Fort Bend County Epicenter, LOVB Houston fell to LOVB Atlanta in four sets (29-27, 16-25, 25-22, 25-21), snapping the team's six-match win streak.

The opening set delivered instant drama, with both teams trading points early before Houston found its rhythm and built a 21-15 lead. Fueled by a balanced offense and several Atlanta errors, Houston appeared in control, but Atlanta surged late. The set extended into extra points, where Atlanta edged Houston 29-27.

Houston answered decisively in the second, jumping out early behind a strong offensive push from outside hitter Jess Mruzik and opposite hitter Jordan Thompson and high-effort defensive plays from libero Lauren Briseño and setter Kaisa Alanko. Houston maintained control from start to finish, closing the set 25-16 to even the match.

The third set followed a similar script as the first with Houston holding the lead for much of the frame. Again, Atlanta flipped the set with a late run to claim the set 25-22.

Both teams went point for point through the early stages of the fourth set. Defensive grit highlighted the effort, including a foot save from middle blocker Amber Igiede, but Atlanta created separation late, closing the set 25-21 and clinching the match.

Despite the result, Jordan Thompson delivered a standout performance, posting a season-high 30 points, the second-best single match points total in league history.

Houston (6-4) will now head to Salt Lake City for a match at league-leading LOVB Salt Lake (8-1) on Saturday, February 21 at 7 p.m. Central. "We just have to learn from this match. We'll figure out what we need to do better. It's on to the next really quickly, and this will be a different game plan. We'll be better," Mruzik said.

Fans can tune into Saturday's contest between LOVB's top two squads on Victory+.







League One Volleyball Stories from February 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.