Another Day, Another Five-Set Win for LOVB Austin

Published on February 20, 2026







AUSTIN, Texas - LOVB Austin Volleyball won a hard-fought five-set victory over LOVB Madison at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park Friday night. In a match defined by momentum swings, Austin ultimately delivered in the decisive fifth set to secure a 25-19, 14-25, 23-25, 25-20, 15-13 win and improve to 6-5 on the season.

"I think a really good character trait of a team is how they play when everything is on the line in the fifth set and we played great." said Austin assistant coach Rob Browning. "The goal was to keep everything the way we normally do it. We've got great leadership on this team. None of the coaches could show up and the team would play great. The team is capable and really talented."

Austin built a strong lead early in the opening set and maintained control as Madison attempted to chip away at the deficit. Despite the late push, Austin held firm to take the first set, 25-19. Opposite hitter Madisen Skinner led the frame with seven kills on .500 efficiency, adding an ace and a block, while setter Brie O'Reilly and libero Zoe Jarvis contributed four digs a piece.

Madison responded in the second set, surging ahead early and maintaining a steady lead throughout the frame. Despite efforts to close the gap, Austin fell short as Madison claimed the set, 25-14.The visitors took a match lead by winning a tightly contested third set, 25-23.

Madison jumped out to an early lead in the fourth set, but Austin quickly responded to tie it at 5-5. The frame remained tight throughout, featuring extended rallies and back-and-forth points on both sides. After a closely contested battle, Austin pulled ahead late and secured the set, 25-20.

The final set was an exciting point-by-point thriller which Austin ultimately won 15-13. Skinner led the frame with five kills and middle blocker Molly McCage added two to help seal the victory.

"[Austin setter Brie O'Reilly] was setting the ball really well and she was doing a good job at getting our middles involved as well. All the credit goes to her...And knowing we have a defense behind us" said Skinner, who was named Player of the Match after leading all scorers with 26 points. The second-year pro tallied 22 kills while adding three blocks and an ace in an all-around performance.

Austin closed the match with another balanced offensive effort, hitting .308 as a team. Outside hitter Logan Eggleston added 17 points with 14 kills, two blocks, an ace, and 14 digs. Madi Banks contributed 12 points on 11 kills and a block, while McCage provided 11 points with eight kills and three blocks. Bella Bergmark chipped in eight points, including seven kills and an ace. Setter Brie O'Reilly orchestrated the offense with 46 assists, while adding 15 digs, three kills, two aces, and a block. Defensively, Austin totaled 10 blocks and 59 digs in the five-set battle.

Austin takes the court in two days with a showdown at LOVB Atlanta on Sunday, February 22 at 1:00 p.m. Central.







