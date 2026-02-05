Another Day, Another Five-Set Win for LOVB Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - February 4, 2026 - LOVB Austin Volleyball won a hard-fought five-set victory over LOVB Atlanta at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park Wednesday night. In a match defined by momentum swings, Austin ultimately delivered in the decisive fifth set to secure a 25-22, 21-25, 25-14, 21-25, 15-13 win and improve to 5-3 on the season.

"It feels like we haven't played here in a while so it's nice to be back home." said Austin head coach Eric Sullivan. "We still have some stuff we have to smooth out and figure out, but I like the direction we are going in and we will learn and move on."

The opening set went back-and-forth early, but Austin created separation midway through the set with a four-point run. When Atlanta pushed late, Skinner shut the door with a block to take the opening set 25-22. Skinner led the set with eight kills on .583 efficiency while libero Zoe Jarvis added five digs.

Atlanta opened the second set with the first point as the two teams again traded points early. Atlanta built a small cushion to take a 12-9 lead, but Austin responded mid-set, climbing back to even the score at 13-13. Atlanta ultimately held on late to claim the second set.

Austin controlled the third set from the start, opening with the first point and building an early 12-7 lead. Coming out of the media break, Austin extended the run with a kill from outside Madi Banks and continued to apply pressure, holding Atlanta to single digits until the 20-point mark and cruising to a 25-14 set win.

Atlanta opened the fourth set with the first point and maintained an early lead as Austin worked to find momentum. Austin mounted a steady comeback midway through the frame and pulled within one at 19-18, but Atlanta held on down the stretch to take the fourth set, 25-21.

Austin seized control early in the decisive fifth set and never relinquished the lead holding steady to secure the set, 15-13. Skinner and Asjia O'Neal led the frame with three kills apiece.

"Brie [O'Reilly, Austin's setter] and I have done a really good job at working together and giving each other trust in one another...I know that she can fire the ball from anywhere." said Asjia O'Neal. "Our ball control has been really nice and we have been constantly in system...it opens up a lot of opportunities for our offense and ultimately I get set some balls."

O'Neal was named Player of the Match after scoring 19 points on an efficient 17 kills and adding two blocks to the stat sheet.

Austin finished the night with a strong, balanced offensive performance, totaling 82 points on 72 kills while hitting .317 as a team. Skinner led all scorers with 23 points, recording 21 kills while adding 13 digs and two blocks in an all-around effort. Logan Eggleston contributed 16 points with 15 kills, nine digs, and a block. Madi Banks added 10 points on nine kills, and Molly McCage chipped in nine points with seven kills and a block. Setter Brie O'Reilly anchored the offense with 63 assists, while also tallying 17 digs, three kills, and a block, as Austin totaled seven blocks and 64 digs in the five-set win.

With the five-set victory, LOVB Austin moves to 5-3 on the season and will play against Houston on Saturday, February 7 at 7:00 p.m. Central at the Berry Center. That match will be streamed on Victory+.







