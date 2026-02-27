Houston Falls in Reverse Sweep to Nebraska at Home

Published on February 27, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)

LOVB Houston News Release







HOUSTON, Texas - LOVB Nebraska outlasted LOVB Houston in a suspenseful five set battle Thursday night at Fort Bend County Epicenter, 23-25, 22-25, 27-25, 25-19, 15-11.

Houston opened the match with grit, trading points with Nebraska throughout a tightly contested first set. The teams were knotted at 23-23 before Houston regained control via a successful challenge from head coach Sanja Tomašević to swing momentum and secure the 25-23 win.

The second set mirrored the intensity of the first. Defensive pressure on both sides slowed offensive rhythm, and neither team led by more than a point until midway through the set. After the frame was tied at 14-14, Houston began to create separation, building a three-point cushion late in the set. Rookie opposite hitter Logan Lednicky sealed the 25-22 set win with a decisive kill, giving the home side a 2-0 advantage.

The third set was also close despite winning the first four points of the frame. Houston clawed back into the set and forced 11 ties throughout the period, including staving off three set points before Nebraska closed out the extended frame 27-25.

The visitors carried that energy into the fourth, turning a narrow deficit into a commanding run, finishing 25-19 to force a decisive fifth. Houston jumped ahead early in the final set but Nebraska made adjustments and surged in the closing stretch, sealing the reverse sweep.

"I didn't like how we responded. I thought we were sloppy, undisciplined," Tomašević said. "It's a little disappointing to see the team play this kind of chaotic and disorganized [volleyball]. This is a good time of the season to learn this lesson. "

LOVB Houston hits the road next week to face LOVB Madison for LOVB 's Match of the Week on March 4 at Alliant Energy Center. Viewers can watch the match live on USA Network.







