Houston Sweeps Madison at LOVB Classic

Published on February 15, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - February 15, 2026 - LOVB Houston extended its win streak to six Sunday 2026 LOVB Classic, sweeping LOVB Madison 25-20, 26-24, 25-19 in front of a crowd of junior athletes and Kansas City residents.

Houston set the tone early in the opening frame, building a 14-8 advantage behind balanced offensive distribution and steady passing. Outside hitter Jess Mruzik and opposite hitter Jordan Thompson each recorded four kills and two digs, helping Houston maintain separation even as Madison attempted to chip away. The set closed at 25-20 with Houston firmly in control.

The second set was the tightest of the afternoon. After Houston jumped out to a 3-0 lead, Madison battled back and eventually took its first lead of the match at 12-11. The teams traded points down the stretch in a series of ties, highlighted by key kills from outside hitter Madi Rishel and timely blocks from middle blocker Amber Igiede. Facing set point at 23-24, Igiede delivered back-to-back kills to give Houston set point, and Mruzik sealed the 26-24 win with a decisive block at the net.

Madison grabbed early momentum in the third, but Houston responded midway through the set. Thompson's kill tied the set at 14-14 before Rishel gave Houston the lead on the next swing. From there, the defense tightened and the offense found rhythm. Igiede controlled the middle late, and middle blocker Jazmine White's block brought up match point. Houston closed out the sweep 25-19.

"This group is really fighting. It wasn't pretty from our side of the net, but they never stopped and that's the best part about coaching these women, they don't give up. Even when it gets hard, they don't give up. It pushes them to go harder" said head coach Sanja Tomašević.

Houston now turns its attention back home, hosting LOVB Atlanta on February 19 at the Fort Bend Epicenter. Fans can tune in on ESPN+ to catch the action.







