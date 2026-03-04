LOVB Reveals Louisville and Los Angeles as Home to Playoffs and Finals - Tickets Now Available

LOS ANGELES - League One Volleyball (LOVB), the nation's first professional volleyball league built from the club level up, today announced Louisville, Ky. and the Los Angeles area as the host cities for its 2026 Pro Playoffs and Championship, respectively. Featuring world-class athletes with a collective 23 Olympic medals, LOVB Pro is widely regarded as one of the top three professional leagues in the world. Broadcast details for the 2026 Pro Playoffs and Championship will be announced at a later date. Tickets are on sale now at LOVB.com/Playoffs.

LOVB's Pro Playoffs will take place Friday, April 10, through Sunday, April 12, at Freedom Hall in Louisville. The event coincides with the JVA World Challenge, one of the nation's largest junior volleyball tournaments and a marquee moment for the sport's youth pipeline, in which LOVB clubs actively participate.

With Southern California hosting multiple major sporting events the weekend of April 16-18, the LOVB Championship is poised to command national attention and introduce new fans to professional volleyball at its highest level. With Los Angeles as home to LOVB's new expansion team for Season Three, LOVB Los Angeles, the event also helps launch the countdown to LA28, the 2028 Summer Olympic Games, where many of LOVB's decorated athletes, who collectively hold 23 Olympic medals, are expected to compete.

The top four teams from the regular season will compete in a two-match semifinal series (No. 1 vs. No. 4; No. 2 vs. No. 3), with the winners advancing to the 2026 LOVB Championship on Thursday, April 16, and Saturday, April 18 at a venue to be announced in the Los Angeles area.

LOVB Pro's global caliber is reflected across its roster: athletes represent 21 countries, 75% bring national team experience, and one in five are Olympians. In Season Two alone, the league added 19 new athletes, including 12 national team members, five Olympians, and nine standout collegiate stars, reinforcing LOVB's commitment to building a clear and lasting pathway from youth to college to the professional game.

