Madison Take on Houston to Kick off Week 9

Week 9 starts tonight in Madison, where Houston looks to rebound after last week's reverse sweep loss to Nebraska. Standing in their way? A Madison squad riding the momentum of a thrilling five-set win over Nebraska in Week 7.

On Thursday, Salt Lake returns to BYU's Smith Fieldhouse to host Atlanta in a showdown under the lights.

Friday night brings a Texas clash as Houston takes on Austin. Houston holds the edge so far this season, leading the series 2-0.

On Saturday, March 7, Nebraska will host Salt Lake at Grand Island's Heartland Events Center. Located about 150 miles west of Omaha, it's the first time a pro match will be played in Central Nebraska.

The week wraps up in Atlanta, where they host Madison at McCamish Pavilion, located on Georgia Tech's campus in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood.

Catch all the action this week, beginning with LOVB Houston vs. LOVB Madison tonight on USA Network at 8 pm ET.







