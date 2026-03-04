League One Volleyball Names Dagne Dover the Official Lifestyle Bag of LOVB Pro and Club

League One Volleyball (LOVB) today announced women-led Dagne Dover as its official lifestyle bag of LOVB Pro and LOVB Club, marking the first sports league partnership in Dagne Dover's history.

The partnership brings together two organizations committed to empowering women and supporting athletes at every stage of life. Spanning LOVB's grassroots-to-pro ecosystem, the collaboration will feature product integrations, storytelling, and in-venue activations designed to support athletes and families as they move from practice to tournaments to game day.

"At LOVB, we're building a movement that champions women, on and off the court, and Dagne Dover is an ideal partner in that mission," said Michelle McGoldrick, Chief Business Officer of League One Volleyball. "As a women-led lifestyle bag brand, Dagne Dover understands the demands of life in motion. Volleyball families and pro athletes alike live on the go, from daily practices to cross-country travel, and this partnership is about meeting them with products that bring function, style, and support every step of the way."

For Dagne Dover, the decision to partner with LOVB was rooted in the league's deeply personal, community-first approach. With a nationally scaled ecosystem that begins at the local level and extends all the way to the professional ranks, LOVB reflects the kind of real, long-term relationships Dagne Dover values as a brand. Volleyball's culture, youthful, fun, and grounded in feminine strength, also closely mirrors Dagne Dover's identity.

"As a women-founded brand, it feels especially meaningful to support a professional league that was built around women from the start," said Melissa Mash, Co-founder and CEO of Dagne Dover.

Furthered Deepa Gandhi, Co-founder and COO of Dagne Dover, "We admire LOVB's commitment to investing in athletes at every stage of their journey, from early development through the professional level. That long-term view closely mirrors how we've built and supported our own team and brand."

Launching in March in celebration of Women's History Month, Dagne Dover will be integrated into the daily rhythm of LOVB athletes' lives through thoughtful product moments and storytelling that highlight performance, organization, and intentional design. LOVB athletes will also appear in Dagne Dover campaigns and collections, with the brand featured across LOVB's digital platforms.

The partnership marks the first-ever sports league partnership for Dagne Dover and supports the brand's objective of building a lasting, multi-generational relationship with consumers, from young athletes discovering the brand for the first time to adults buying for themselves and their families.

"Our designs are meant to flex with you, whether you're at school, on the court, or on the road," said Jessy Dover, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of Dagne Dover. "We design from the lens of an athlete, which made partnering with the LOVB community feel extremely natural."

Dagne Dover will also have a strong in-venue presence throughout the LOVB pro season, with branding featured during regular-season gameday experiences, as well as on-site activations and retail opportunities at LOVB-owned club and pro tournaments.

Dagne Dover will also have a strong in-venue presence throughout the LOVB pro season, with branding featured during regular-season gameday experiences, as well as on-site activations and retail opportunities at LOVB-owned club and pro tournaments.







