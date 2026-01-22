LOVB Austin Hands Top-Ranked LOVB Madison First Loss

Published on January 22, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)

LOVB Austin News Release







MADISON, Wisconsin - Second-place LOVB Austin handed top-ranked LOVB Madison its first loss of the season Wednesday night, grinding out a five-set road victory in a statement win that left League One Volleyball without an undefeated team.

Austin closed the match with confident execution in the fourth and fifth sets to secure the five-set (25-22, 21-25, 23-25, 25-12, 15-9) win, led by a dominant performance from opposite hitter and Player of the Match Madisen Skinner.

Austin claimed the opening set 25-22 behind a steady offense. Logan Eggleston jump-started the attack early, contributing to four of Austin's first nine points, while Skinner carried the load on the right pin. LOVB Madison stayed close regularly using the hands of Austin's block, but late pressure from the service line and a shutdown block from Asjia O'Neal helped Austin close the frame with Skinner finishing the set on a back-row attack.

Madison responded in the second, capitalizing on Austin service errors and out-of-system play to take a 21-25 set win and even the match. Eggleston briefly swung momentum with a strong serving run that included back-to-back aces, but LOVB Madison regained control behind a balanced offense lead by setter Lauren Carlini, finishing the set with a point from former LOVB Austin player Anna Haak.

Momentum continued in LOVB Madison's favor jumping out with an early lead with an 8-2 start. LOVB Austin started to chip away and mounted a late push behind Eggleston, Skinner, and a key contribution from middle blocker Magdalena Jurczyk off the bench, narrowing the gap to 22-21.Despite the strong defensive effort and late block from O'Neal to tie the set, LOVB Madison pulled out a 23-25 win to take a 2-1 match lead.

Facing elimination, Austin delivered its most complete set of the night in the fourth. Running a clean offense behind setter Carli Lloyd, Austin exploded to an 11-2 start. Skinner dominated with six kills from the pin, the team as a whole recorded four service aces, and the visitors closed the set with a statement 25-12 set score, forcing a fifth set.

"We know it's do or die and we are trying to get to the point where we don't have to have that pressure in order to play great volleyball. But until that comes, just making sure we're staying in our systems and encouraging one another and having each other's backs and all those amazing things that we try to do on a daily basis." said LOVB Austin's Madisen Skinner.

The fifth set featured back-and-forth play early before LOVB Austin seized control at the net. Skinner continued her offensive tear while O'Neal and Lloyd teamed up for a critical block against Haak. to create separation. LOVB Austin's quick in transition and offense kept LOVB Madison's off balance down the stretch, and an Eggleston ace pushed the lead to match point. LOVB Madison's service error sealed the win, completing Austin's comeback and snapping Madison's undefeated run.

"We're not so concerned about peaking right now and playing our best volleyball. And the fact that we have moments of [strong play] and see it in us makes me very optimistic about our future" said Austin head coach Erik Sullivan

Skinner was named Player of the Match after finishing with 27 points on 24 kills while hitting .327, adding six digs in a complete performance. Eggleston (15 kills, four aces, 14 digs) provided consistent pressure throughout the night, while O'Neal's presence at the net (five blocks, six kills) proved pivotal in the final two sets.

LOVB Austin returns to action Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio for a Texas Showdown, its first meeting of the season with in-state foe LOVB Houston.







League One Volleyball Stories from January 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.