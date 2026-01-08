LOVB Austin Battles Past Nebraska in Five Sets to Open 2026 Season

AUSTIN, Texas - January 7, 2026 - LOVB Austin opened the 2026 season in front of a lively home crowd with a gutsy five-set victory over LOVB Nebraska at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. After trading tight sets through the first three frames, Austin seized control in the final two, ultimately topping Nebraska 22-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-22, 15-9 to claim its first win of the season.

From the first serve, Wednesday night's contest unfolded as a physical battle with momentum swinging between both teams. Nebraska struck first, capitalizing on a series of long rallies and late errors to secure a 25-22 opening set win. Despite some early jitters, Austin's offense showed signs of life with consistent attacks from outside hitter Logan Eggleston and opposite Madisen Skinner, keeping the home side within striking distance.

Austin responded with urgency in Set 2. Behind improved serve-receive and disciplined blocking, the hosts began to take advantage of Nebraska's defensive looks. Setter Brie O'Reilly orchestrated the offense, finding a balanced attack that stretched Nebraska's block and defense. Austin's middles began to assert themselves at the net, resulting in a shift in momentum and a 25-20 set win.

Set 3 returned to the seesaw nature of the opening frame. Nebraska executed a disciplined game plan, leveraging quick tempo and transition opportunities to keep Austin off balance. While Austin stayed within reach through extended rallies and remarkable defensive effort, Nebraska closed the set 25-22 to regain the match lead.

With the match tied 2-1, Austin turned its focus inward and delivered perhaps the defining set of the night. Increased defensive reads and smarter decision-making at the net helped the home team flip the script. Austin grabbed a large lead late and off a Nebraska rally, closing the fourth 25-22 to force a decisive fifth. The shift was marked by more effective blocking and a cleaner offensive rhythm that allowed Austin to dictate points rather than react to them.

In the deciding fifth, Austin took momentum by jumping out to a 6-1 lead.. The home team's aggressive serving and scrappy defense kept Nebraska on its heels, while Austin's offense found consistent success against a spread-out block. The hosts never trailed in the frame, closing out the match 15-9 and capturing the dramatic win.

Austin finished the night with a well-balanced offensive performance, hitting .348 as a team with 72 kills on 158 swings and just eight errors. Leading the charge was Logan, who registered a team-high 22 points. She finished with 18 kills on .361 hitting and was a thorn in Nebraska's side all night, adding two blocks and a team-best 13 digs in a complete, two-way showing.

Madisen Skinner matched that production on the opposite pin, posting 20 points on 17 kills while hitting .351 for the match. Skinner's ability to find gaps against Nebraska's block and her tenacity in long rallies gave Austin sustained offensive pressure throughout the night.

Outside hitter and Austin newcomer Madi Banks provided additional firepower with 16 kills and chipped in eight digs. The middle attack for Austin was especially efficient as Bella Bergmark recorded seven kills on an impressive .778 hitting efficiency, and Asjia O'Neal contributed eight kills while hitting .467. Their presence at the net helped Austin win crucial blocking battles and stabilize the middle of the court.

Behind the service line and in the backcourt, Austin totaled 57 digs as a team and made nine blocks. Setter Brie O'Reilly not only ran the offense with poise in her LOVB debut - attackers hit .408 off her sets - but also added nine digs and two kills.

With the win, LOVB Austin starts the season 1-0. They continue the opening homestand by hosting LOVB Austin on Sunday, January 11 at 6:30 p.m. Central, again at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.







