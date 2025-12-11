LOVB Austin Announces 2026 Promotional Schedule

Published on December 11, 2025 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)

LOVB Austin News Release







LOVB Austin Volleyball has released its full 2026 season promotional schedule, outlining a dynamic slate of themed nights, rivalry matchups, and community-focused events set to elevate the fan experience at the H-E-B Center and Frost Bank Center this season.

Each home match will feature interactive concourse activations, high-level in-game entertainment, and post-game team autograph sessions, ensuring an elevated and memorable experience for fans of all ages.

In addition to in-venue promotions, all Wednesday home matches will air nationally as USA Network's "Match of the Week," further spotlighting the defending LOVB Champions on a national stage.

Below is the full list of promotional dates for the 2026 season.:

LOVB Austin returns to action on January 7 for First Serve against LOVB Nebraska. First serve is set for 5 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

For more information, visit lovbatx.com or follow @LOVBatx on social media.

2026 Promotional Schedule

Wednesday, January 7 - LOVB Austin vs. LOVB Nebraska

First Serve / Championship Celebration

Celebrate as the champions return to the court.

Saturday, January 24 - LOVB Austin vs. LOVB Houston

Texas Showdown

The ultimate in-state rivalry hits San Antonio.

Wednesday, February 4 - LOVB Austin vs. LOVB Atlanta

Kids Night Out

A family-friendly night full of activities and surprises for young fans.

Friday, February 20 - LOVB Austin vs. LOVB Madison

Hometown Heroes Night

Honoring first responders, military members, health care workers and community leaders.

Wednesday, February 25 - LOVB Austin vs. LOVB Salt Lake

College Night

Students pack the house for a high-energy midweek matchup.

Friday, March 6 - LOVB Austin vs. LOVB Houston

Texas Showdown Rematch

Round two of Austin vs. Houston in what is becoming a marquee LOVB rivalry.

Wednesday, March 20 - LOVB Austin vs. LOVB Nebraska

Women's Sports Night

Celebrating women athletes, leaders and trailblazers.

Thursday, April 2 - LOVB Austin vs. LOVB Salt Lake

Fan Appreciation Night / Purple Out

A full-venue Violet City takeover to close out the home slate. Fans are encouraged to wear purple.







