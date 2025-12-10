Rob Browning Joins LOVB Austin Coaching Staff

December 10, 2025

LOVB Austin Volleyball rounded out its coaching staff Wednesday with the hiring of veteran coach Rob Browning.

A longtime coach with collegiate and international experience, Rob will serve as assistant coach alongside the first-year crew of head coach Erik Sullivan and assistant Tayyiba Haneef-Park.

Rob enters the professional volleyball scene after over two decades coaching collegiately. Prior to serving as NC State assistant coach in 2025, he was head coach at Saint Mary's College of California for 20 years. The program's winningest coach, Rob led the Gaels to five tournament appearances and the school's first West Coast Conference title in 2009. He also established Saint Mary's beach volleyball program in 2013, producing multiple WCC award winners.

On the international stage, Rob spent six years as an assistant coach with the USA Men's National Team, working four Olympic Games, including the 2008 gold medal in Beijing. He also coached the USA Women's National and Junior National Teams, winning gold at the 2019 Pan Am Cup and 2010 NORCECA Championship.

Before his head coaching career, Rob was an assistant at BYU, helping the Cougars to the 1999 NCAA National Championship. A native of Newport Beach, Calif., he played collegiately at BYU.

LOVB Austin will host League One Volleyball's 2026 First Serve on January 7, 2026 when it welcomes LOVB Nebraska to the H-E-B Center at Cedar Point in Austin, Texas.







