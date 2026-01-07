LOVB Nebraska Welcomes Bluejay Head Coach Brian Rosen as Ambassador

In his first season as head coach of Creighton Volleyball, Brian Rosen stepped into one of the most respected programs in the country and carried forward a legacy that spans generations. Following Kirsten Bernthal Booth, who led the Bluejays for 23 years and helped define what Creighton Volleyball represents, Rosen has embraced both the responsibility and the opportunity of leading a program deeply woven into the state's volleyball fabric.

That balance of honoring tradition while continuing to push the game forward mirrors exactly what LOVB Nebraska is building. Rosen's player-first mindset, emphasis on development, and commitment to community align seamlessly with LOVB's club-to-pro model and long-term vision for professional volleyball in the state.

"Taking on this role has deepened my appreciation for the strength of the volleyball community across Nebraska," said Brian Rosen. "LOVB Nebraska is intentionally connecting the club, collegiate, and professional levels, which I am able to see first hand with both of my daughters, ages 4 and 12, participating at a LOVB club, and our Creighton athletes now pursuing opportunities to play professional volleyball in the U.S."

As an ambassador, Rosen will support LOVB Nebraska through community engagement, athlete advocacy, and helping strengthen the connective tissue between youth clubs, the collegiate game, and the professional level. His perspective as a first-year head coach of Creighton's storied program adds a valuable lens as LOVB Nebraska continues to build a sustainable, athlete-centered ecosystem.

"Brian understands both the responsibility of legacy and the importance of evolution," said Kirsten Bernthal Booth, President of Business Operations for LOVB Nebraska. "His leadership at Creighton and his commitment to athletes make him an incredible ambassador as we continue positioning Nebraska as a national leader in professional volleyball."

From club gyms to college arenas to the professional stage, LOVB Nebraska is focused on building a pathway that respects the foundation laid by leaders before us while accelerating what comes next. Welcoming Brian Rosen as an ambassador reinforces that commitment.

Season two begins Sunday, January 11, at 3:00 PM at Baxter Arena, where fans will see that connection come to life in a meaningful way. Brian Rosen will be in attendance alongside Dani Busboom Kelly, reinforcing the shared commitment between LOVB Nebraska, Creighton, and the broader volleyball community. From the first serve forward, the night will reflect what makes volleyball in Nebraska special: legacy, leadership, and a future that continues to grow together.







