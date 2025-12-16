LOVB Nebraska Announces 2026 Promotional Schedule, Home Match Times

Published on December 16, 2025 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)

LOVB Nebraska News Release







LOVB Nebraska, founding member of League One Volleyball (LOVB) and runners up of the league's inaugural season, has unveiled the team's 2026 promotional schedule and start times for its home matches. The 10-home-match slate will feature a healthy mixture of engaging theme days/night, recurring promotions, and exciting giveaways in the team's effort to continue elevating fan experience. A high level overview of this year's promotional calendar can be viewed below and is subject to change. Be sure to check back in to stay up to date on the promotional calendar.

RECURRING PROMOTIONS (indicates new promotion for season two)

LOVB Fan Zone (all matches)

Postmatch Autographs (all matches)

T-Shirts for Aces (all matches)

Sippin' Server (all matches)

Each home match, one LOVB Nebraska player will be selected as the "Sippin' Server" of the match. If that player records an ace, fans will get access to select discounted beer and beverages.

Pre-Match Happy Hour (select matches)

MATCH-BY-MATCH PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE

January 11 vs. Houston @ 3:00 PM | LOVB Nebraska Season Two Premiere

Kick off Season Two in style with a trip down the green carpet at LOVB Nebraska's season premiere!

Giveaway: Popcorn Discount + LOVB Nebraska Clear Tote + LOVB Nebraska Season Poster and Cheer Card

January 18 vs. Atlanta @ 5:00 PM | Youth Volleyball Night

Connecting youth to pro as LOVB Nebraska welcomes in the next generation of players for a fun, youth-focused night!

Giveaway: LOVB Nebraska Silicone Phone Mount

January 30 vs. Madison @ 7:00 PM | Beer & Beverage Night

Enjoy a Friday night matchup with specially priced beers and beverages from doors open until first serve!

February 1 vs. Austin @ 3:00 PM | National Girls & Women in Sports Day (NGWSD)

LOVB Nebraska is excited to partner with the Women's Sports Foundation in celebrating girls and women in sports, highlighting some local female sports icons throughout the match.

Giveaway: LOVB Nebraska x NGWSD Apparel Item

February 22 vs. Madison @ 5:00 PM

March 7 vs. Salt Lake @ 7:00 PM (match played in Grand Island) | Famous Friends in the Heartland

A special showcase in Central Nebraska will spotlight some of Grand Island's local famous friends as professional volleyball heads deep into the Heartland.

March 18 vs. Atlanta @ 7:00 PM | International Athlete Appreciation

Celebrate the global talent on the court as we honor LOVB Nebraska's worldwide roster and coaching staff.

Giveaway: LOVB Nebraska International Athlete Poster

March 28 vs. Salt Lake @ 5:00 PM | Green Out

Put on your favorite shade of LOVB Nebraska green and come cheer on your hometown team!

Giveaway: Green LOVB Nebraska Shirt & Cash Prize Giveaways

April 1 vs. Houston @ 7:00 PM | April Fools Night

Enjoy a night of surprises and playful twists as LOVB Nebraska puts an April Fools twist on one of its final matches!

April 4 vs. Austin @ 7:00 PM | TOP SECRET - TO BE ANNOUNCED

Shhh, it's a secret!

LOVB Nebraska is also excited to introduce more group experiences for season two. To learn more about what experiences are available per match for your group of 8+, please reach out to Halle Wilhelm at [email protected].

The 2026 home season begins Sunday, January 11, as LOVB Nebraska welcomes LOVB Houston. View the full schedule and purchase tickets to home matches of your choice.







