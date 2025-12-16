LOVB Houston Announces 2026 Promotional Schedule

Big moments, bold themes and Houston pride define the 2026 LOVB Houston Volleyball home schedule as the team rolls out a lineup of theme nights designed to celebrate the city, fans, and the sport of volleyball.

Split between the Berry Center and Fort Bend Epicenter, LOVB Houston matches will deliver a dynamic home court atmosphere featuring immersive in-arena entertainment, fan-focused activations, and postmatch autograph opportunities. From the home opener in January through a fan-driven finale in March, every night reflects what makes Houston volleyball special.

Below is the full list of theme nights for the 2026 season.

2026 LOVB Houston Promotional Schedule

Thursday, January 8 - LOVB Houston vs. LOVB Salt Lake

Home Opener

The season starts at home as LOVB Houston takes the court at the Berry Center for its first match of the season.

Saturday, February 7 - LOVB Houston vs. LOVB Austin

HTOWN: Our City, Our Team - Community Night

A celebration of Houston pride and community, highlighted by a rivalry matchup against Austin.

Thursday, February 26 - LOVB Houston vs. LOVB Nebraska

International Night

A global celebration reflecting Houston's diversity as LOVB Houston hosts Nebraska at Fort Bend Epicenter.

Wednesday, March 11 - LOVB Houston vs. LOVB Austin

She Lights the Way Night

Honoring women leaders and changemakers.

Wednesday, March 25 - LOVB Houston vs. LOVB Salt Lake

Fan Appreciation Night

Fan Appreciation Night

A Blue Out and season-ending thank you to the fans.







