LOVB Pro Season 2 Kicks off Today

Week One Match Previews

LOVB Nebraska - LOVB Austin

Tune in today, January 7th on USA at 6:00 PM (ET)

The first match of the season is a rematch of the inaugural 2025 LOVB Championship: LOVB Nebraska vs LOVB Austin.

LOVB Nebraska travels to Austin, Texas with revenge on their minds. After an incredible tournament run in the finals last season that saw Nebraska upset two teams en route to the championship match, they return to Season 2 with the one of the most experienced teams in the league with the addition of multiple Olympic international superstars.

The 2025 Inaugural Champions, LOVB Austin, return home looking to start Season 2 with a strong statement after a Cinderella run that saw Austin upset No.1 seed Atlanta in the semifinals before sweeping Nebraska in the finals to hoist the first-ever LOVB Championship trophy. LOVB Austin returns most of their squad from last season with even more experience to their young roster as many athletes competed with Team USA this summer for the 2025 VNL & World Championships.

Players to watch:

LOVB Nebraska's Lexi Rodriguez looks to step into the starting libero role and anchor this veteran squad with her incredible defense and passing.

The 2025 Finals MVP, Madisen Skinner, returns for LOVB Austin after an incredible offseason with Team USA; she looks even more dominant than Season 1.

LOVB Salt Lake - LOVB Houston

Tune in Thursday, January 8 on Victory+ at 8:00 PM (ET)

The second match of Week 1 features LOVB Salt Lake taking on LOVB Houston.

Last season, LOVB Salt Lake suffered a disappointing five-set loss in the quarterfinals to LOVB Austin. However, in Season 2, they return most of their roster from Season 1. Plus, during the offseason the team reloaded with the additions of Canadian outside hitter and BYU legend Alexa Gray, along with the 2025 national champion Ifenna Cos-Okpalla.

LOVB Houston comes into Season 2 after a successful campaign in Season 1. The No. 2 overall seed in the LOVB Finals tournament fell just short of reaching the final match after losing in a heartbreaking fifth set to LOVB Nebraska. The winners of the LOVB Classic tournament return this season with a vengeance and appetite to win it all this season behind core starters from a season ago.

Players to watch:

Manami Kojima, the 2025 Libero of the Year, returns for Season 2 after leading the entire league in total digs.

LOVB Houston's Jordan Thompson returns for Season 2 after winning the 2025 Opposite of the Year award, leading the entire league in total points and kills.

LOVB Salt Lake - LOVB Madison

Tune in Saturday, January 10 on Victory+ at 5:00 PM (ET)

In the third match of the week, LOVB Salt Lake will travel to Wisconsin to take on LOVB Madison.

LOVB Madison had the comeback of the season, going 7-1 over the last 8 regular season matches to claim the #3 seed in the LOVB Finals tournament. The team hopes to carry that momentum behind returning starters like Lauren Carlini and the addition of Olympic gold medalist opposite hitter Gong Xiangyu.

Last season, LOVB Madison held the overall advantage over LOVB Salt Lake with a 3-1 record with two of those matches going to five sets.

Will LOVB Salt Lake's be able to win with back-to-back away matches? Or will LOVB Madison start the season off with a victory?

Players to watch:

LOVB Salt Lake's newest addition, Alexa Gray, returns to Utah for Season 2 almost a decade after being a standout at BYU and leading the Cougars to the National Championship match in 2014.

LOVB Madison's Lauren Carlini, the 2025 LOVB Setter of the Year, returns for Season 2 after leading the league in total sets. In the off-season, she worked on the University of Wisconsin's coaching staff and helped lead the Badgers to the Final Four.

LOVB Houston - LOVB Nebraska

Tune in Sunday, January 11 on ESPN+ at 4:00 PM (ET)

In the fourth match of the week, LOVB Houston will travel to take on LOVB Nebraska in Omaha.

This will be a rematch of 2025 LOVB Semifinals that saw LOVB Nebraska come back from down two sets to upset the #2 seed LOVB Houston and reach the Championship.

Will LOVB Houston get their revenge? Or will LOVB Nebraska take the W in front of their fans?

Players to watch:

LOVB Houston's starting setter Micha Hancock returns for Season 2 after leading the league in total aces and ranking in the top 4 in total assists.

Jordan Larson, aka "The Governor" returns for Season 2 with LOVB Nebraska after helping lead her squad to the LOVB Finals championship match. The four-time Olympic medalist, Husker legend and newly minted co-owner of LOVB Nebraska will look to add "LOVB Champion" to her long list of accomplishments in Season 2.

LOVB Atlanta - LOVB Austin

Tune in Sunday, January 11 on ESPN+ & ESPN2 at 7:30 PM (ET)

LOVB Atlanta takes on LOVB Austin for a rematch of the 2025 LOVB Semifinals. In that thrilling match, LOVB Austin battled back from down two sets to upset the #1 seed LOVB Atlanta and won the fifth 16-14. At this point, this week's matches were fueled by revenge and Atlanta was arguably the biggest upset of the tournament, being picked as the favorite to win it all after going 13-3 in the regular season.

In Season 2, LOVB Atlanta will look to repeat their in-season success from a year ago with a big win against the defending champions. Atlanta returns the 2025 LOVB Outside Hitter of the Year, McKenzie Adams and adds the 2025 SEC Player of the Year, outside hitter Eva Hudson.

Who will come out on top during the final match of the week?

Players to watch:

LOVB Atlanta's hometown hero, Tia Jimerson, returns for Season 2 after an incredible first season that saw her rank #2 in total blocks in the league. You won't want to miss her iconic finger wag after getting a monster block!

LOVB Austin's Logan Eggleston returns for Season 2 after helping her team claim the inaugural league championship. She carried that success into the summer, earning a starting spot on the 2025 VNL & World Championship squads.







