Saturday's Austin/Houston Match Start Time Changed

Published on January 22, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







For the safety of our fans and teams due to this weekend's weather, the start time for LOVB Austin vs. LOVB Houston at San Antonio's Frost Bank Center on Saturday, January 24 has been moved to 1 p.m.

All tickets and parking previously purchased will be honored at the new 1 p.m. start time. There is no action needed for current ticket holders. The match will still be streamed across the U.S. and Canada on Victory+.

Fans may enter the venue starting at 12 Noon; the Frost Bank Center's parking lots and box office will open at 10 a.m.







League One Volleyball Stories from January 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.