League One Volleyball and Chase Team up to Empower Athletes with Financial Skills

League One Volleyball (LOVB) today announced Chase as a founding partner across its professional league and 87 youth clubs nationwide, joining other professional women's sports properties like the US Open and KPMG's Women's PGA Championships, teams such as the WNBA's Golden State Valkyries, and athlete legends including Alex Morgan and A'ja Wilson. Through this partnership, Chase will serve as LOVB's official banking partner and deliver financial education to athletes at every level.

"Having Chase join LOVB as a founding partner is a tremendous validation of the community we're building and the momentum volleyball is having across the country," said Michelle McGoldrick, Chief Business Officer for LOVB. "Chase's dedication to supporting athletes at every stage mirrors our commitment to redefining what's possible in women's sports. Together, we're growing the game and ensuring our athletes are prepared for every opportunity-on the court and in life."

The partnership is dedicated to building lifelong financial skills by introducing financial education early and helping athletes of all ages improve their financial health journeys. Through Chase Money Skills, Chase is committed to empowering athletes beyond the court-providing tools, guidance and mentorship that help them navigate their financial futures with confidence. The partnership also supports LOVB club and pro coaches through learning forums such as the LOVB Coaches Summit and LOVB Coaches newsletter.

"LOVB is transforming the pathway for female athletes, and we're thrilled to be part of that movement," said Kate Schoff, Head of Sports & Entertainment Marketing at JPMorganChase. "Just as LOVB develops volleyball skills from youth to pro, Chase is committed to building lifelong financial skills that empower players at every stage of their journey. Bringing Money Skills to LOVB's nationwide community is an incredible opportunity to support and uplift the next generation well beyond the court."

Volleyball is the fastest growing team sport for girls in the U.S., continuing to see a meteoric rise at the youth, collegiate and professional levels. The sport boasts 46 million players in the U.S. and more than 900 million worldwide. LOVB's youth community has grown to 24,000 athletes strong nationwide, with over 3,500 coaches and 92 locations across 28 states. Entering its second pro season, LOVB's league will feature an even higher level of talent, including athletes with 23 Olympic medals, 101 All-American honors and multiple NCAA championships. LOVB Pro is widely considered one of the top three women's volleyball leagues in the world.

LOVB also reaches a highly engaged audience. Its inaugural Pro season saw sold-out and oversubscribed matches, 191 million social media impressions and 1.1 million fans tuning in for Finals content. In the stands, LOVB attracted a unique mix of Millennial (30%), Gen X (26%) and Gen Z (21%) fans, with 68% being women.







