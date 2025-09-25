LOVB Madison Announces Staff Updates and Expanded Roles

LOVB Madison enters its second season with an expanded and experienced staff to support both the team's and league's growth. Madison returns familiar faces in elevated roles while adding new talent to strengthen every aspect of the athlete experience.

Head coach Matt Fuerbringer returns after leading the team through its inaugural season. He brings decades of high-level volleyball experience, including coaching with the U.S. Men's National Team, helping Team USA earn bronze medals at the 2016 and 2024 Olympic Games, and serving as associate head coach at Long Beach State, where he guided the program back into national contention.

Annemarie Hickey joins the bench as assistant coach, transitioning from Director of Volleyball Operations. Annemarie spent eight seasons on staff at the University of Wisconsin, helping the Badgers capture five Big Ten titles, eight NCAA tournament appearances, and the 2021 national championship. She has also contributed to the U.S. Women's National Team and Collegiate National Team, providing performance analysis, scouting and tactical insights at the highest international levels.

John Grossman joins LOVB Madison as an assistant coach, bringing Division I, Division III, and international professional experience. He most recently coached the AI Peppers in South Korea's women's professional league and previously helped NC State lead the ACC in digs per set while guiding the team's libero to a conference-leading performance. John also spent three seasons at Arcadia University, reaching the MAC Commonwealth Championship match, and has consulted with the Canadian Men's National Team, Cal Berkeley's beach program, and Gold Medal Squared.

Jonny Barrios comes on as technical coordinator for the 2026 season. He brings extensive experience in video analysis, scouting and performance data systems, having previously served as Director of Operations at VCU and as an undergraduate technical coordinator at Colorado State. Jonny has also supported USA Volleyball, assisting with collegiate national team tryouts and the Women's National Team during Volleyball Nations League.

Delaney Rutherford moves into the role of Director of Volleyball Operations after serving as Operations Manager during the inaugural season. She oversees team logistics, operations and the athlete experience, ensuring every detail is in place for success on and off the court. Delaney also serves as an assistant coach for UW-Oshkosh, helping the Titans to a 29-6 record, a WIAC regular season title and a No. 5 national finish in her first season.

LOVB Madison looks forward to beginning pre-season in November and kicking off regular-season play in January.







