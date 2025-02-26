Middle Blocker Paige Reagor Joining LOVB Madison

February 26, 2025 - League One Volleyball (LOVB)

Paige Reagor, a middle blocker from Frisco, Texas, is joining LOVB Madison Volleyball in the midst of the team's inaugural season.

Paige played collegiate volleyball at Charleston Southern University and UT Arlington. She began at Charleston Southern, earning a spot on the Big South's All-Freshman Team in 2019. The next season, she earned First Team All-Big South honors. After taking the 2022 college season off, Paige transferred to UTA and set career highs in kills and hitting percentage, earning Second Team All-Conference. Last year, she was named to the WAC First Team after leading the Mavs to their first NCAA birth in more than two decades.

A first-year pro, Paige comes to LOVB Madison after a stint with Schwarz-Weiss Erfurt of Germany's Bundesliga.

After joining the squad Tuesday, Paige and the rest of LOVB Madison will play twice at home this weekend, facing LOVB Omaha on Friday, February 28 and LOVB Austin Saturday, March 1.

