LOVB Madison Spreads the LOVB at American Family Children's Hospital

February 19, 2025 - League One Volleyball (LOVB)

LOVB Madison News Release







MADISON, Wisc. - Several members of LOVB Madison Volleyball made a special visit to American Family Children's Hospital recently, bringing smiles, laughter, and creativity to young patients.

Sarah Franklin, Temi Thomas-Ailara, Taylor Sandbothe, Annie Drews Schumacher, Milica Medved, Ana Beatriz Correa, Jennifer Janiska, Daly Santana, Simon Wang and Claire Chaussee spent an afternoon with the children, painting and designing unique warmups that the team will wear at an upcoming home match.

"We want kids to have opportunities for normalization and distraction in the hospital, and having the players visit is such a great experience for our kids and families," shared AFCH staff. "Events like this give patients something to look forward to-a chance to just be kids, get messy, and have fun!"

For former Wisconsin Badger Sarah Franklin, the visit was particularly meaningful.

"Visiting the children's hospital has always been one of my favorite ways to give back as a Wisconsin Badger," Franklin said. "Having the chance to keep visiting the kids was special-it means so much to continue supporting our community."

LOVB Madison Volleyball is proud to be part of the Madison community and cherishes moments like these, where the power of sports extends far beyond the court.

• Discuss this story on the League One Volleyball message board...





League One Volleyball Stories from February 19, 2025

LOVB Madison Spreads the LOVB at American Family Children's Hospital - LOVB Madison

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.