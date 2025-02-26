LOVB Pro Week Eight: Match Previews

February 26, 2025 - League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







LOVB SLC vs LOVB HTX

LOVB Salt Lake - LOVB Houston

Tune in to LOVB Live/Youtube on Thursday, February 27th at 8:00pm (EST)

The eighth week of League One Volleyball's inaugural pro season kicks off with the hometown team LOVB Houston taking on the visitors of LOVB Salt Lake.

The current season series is tied (1-1): LOVB Houston took the first match (3-1) in Madison on January 18th, while LOVB Salt Lake took the second match (3-1) at home in Salt Lake City on January 22nd.

In the first match, LOVB Houston led in kills, blocks, digs, and aces-with four different players having double-double performances.

In the second match, LOVB Salt Lake stepped up their game and out-blocked LOVB Houston 17-7. Five different players for Salt Lake had double digit point scoring performances to lead them to victory.

Players to watch:

Serena Gray posted a 16 point performance for LOVB Salt Lake in Week Seven vs LOVB Austin, while hitting .333%. Reigning Offensive Player of the Week Jordan Thompson led LOVB Houston to victory over LOVB Omaha in Week Seven with a 23 point scoring performance on a .486% hitting percentage. Thompson currently leads all players in the league in total points and total kills.

LOVB OMA vs LOVB MAD

LOVB Omaha - LOVB Madison

Tune in to LOVB Live/Youtube on Friday, February 28th at 8:00pm (EST)

For the second match of the week, LOVB Omaha will travel to Wisconsin to battle it out against LOVB Madison. This will be the first of two matches for each team this upcoming weekend.

The current season series is led by LOVB Omaha (2-0): Omaha defeated LOVB Madison (3-1) in both meetings on January 18th & January 24th. However, it will be almost a month since these two teams faced each other

In both matches, LOVB Omaha had at least four players with double digit point performances, with x2 Olympic medalist Justine Wong Orantes contributing double digit digs in both matches. The three young guns for LOVB Madison in Sarah Franklin, Claire Chaussee, & Temi Thomas-Ailara all posted double digit point performances in both matches.

Players to watch:

LOVB Omaha's Jaali Winters provided 13 points on an incredible .407% hitting percentage against LOVB Houston in three sets. Last week, in the five set battle against #1 LOVB Atlanta, Annie Drews Schumacher posted a team high 19 kills for LOVB Madison.

LOVB ATL vs LOVB OMA

LOVB Atlanta - LOVB Omaha

Tune in to LOVB Live/Youtube on Saturday, March 1st at 5:30pm (EST)

In the third match of the week, LOVB Omaha will have a quick turnaround to face #1 LOVB Atlanta.

These two teams have only competed against each other once this season, with LOVB Atlanta taking the first-and-only meeting (3-1) on February 1st. After dropping the first set to LOVB Omaha, LOVB Atlanta took the final three sets to win the match behind a strong serving performance with 7 aces compared to only 2 for Omaha; while the women in green took control of the blocking game, out-blocking LOVB Atlanta 13-8.

In Week Seven, LOVB Omaha dropped its match to LOVB Houston, while LOVB Atlanta came out on top vs LOVB Madison in a five-set showdown.

Players to watch:

Danielle Cuttino surged LOVB Atlanta to a thrilling five-set victory with 24 points against LOVB Madison. Last week, LOVB Omaha's Kimberly Drewniok contributed 13 points in their match against LOVB Houston.

LOVB ATX vs LOVB MAD

LOVB Austin - LOVB Madison

Tune in to LOVB Live/Youtube on Saturday, March 1st at 8:00pm (EST)

The final matchup of the week features the hometown team LOVB Madison taking on LOVB Austin.

LOVB Austin had a standout performance in Week Eight, taking both of their matches (3-1) vs LOVB Houston & LOVB Salt Lake.

These two teams have only competed against each other one time this season, with LOVB Austin sweeping LOVB Madison on January 10th. However, this was LOVB Madison's first match of the season and a lot has changed since then.

LOVB Austin & LOVB Madison both feature sensational rookies: Madisen Skinner (LOVB Austin) & Sarah Franklin (LOVB Madison) both rank in the Top Five in the League in total points and total kills.

Players to watch:

The reigning Defensive Player of the Week, Kotoe Inoue, led her team with 30 digs in their back-to-back victories in Week Eight. LOVB Madison's Lauren Carlini posted 51 assists, two kills in seven errorless attempts, two aces and 17 digs against LOVB Atlanta.

• Discuss this story on the League One Volleyball message board...





League One Volleyball Stories from February 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.