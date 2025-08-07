LOVB Houston Announces Standout 2026 Roster

August 7, 2025 - League One Volleyball (LOVB)

LOVB Houston News Release







LOVB Houston has unveiled its highly anticipated 2026 roster signaling big ambitions for the upcoming season. With a dynamic mix of proven veterans and rising stars, this group of athletes reflect Houston's commitment to creating a powerhouse team and building on the momentum from a successful debut season earlier this year.

Returning to lead the charge are Founding Athletes and Olympians Jordan Thompson and Micha Hancock, two of the league's most dominant players. Jordan, the league's reigning Opposite Hitter of the Year, led the league in both kills and total points last season, bringing unmatched scoring power to the court. Micha, who topped the league in aces, set the tone with her elite playmaking and leadership.

Newcomers to the team include the talented Jazmine White, a standout middle blocker and member of the Canadian National Team who has played professionally in France's Ligue A. Also joining the squad is the dynamic Lauren Briseño, who starred at Baylor University and was named to USA Volleyball's Collegiate National Team. Both athletes are anticipated to strengthen Houston's defense.

The most notable addition is Founding Athlete and two-time Olympian Justine Wong-Orantes, the world-class libero known for her elite defensive skills, leadership and international experience. After helping LOVB Nebraska make it to the Championship match in the 2025 LOVB Finals, Justine brings a proven championship pedigree to Houston. She joins fellow Founding Athletes Jordan Thompson and Micha Hancock in Texas, forming a formidable core for LOVB Houston's second season.

Under the leadership of new head coach Sanja Tomašević and assistant coach, Olympian Paula Weishoff, the 2026 LOVB Houston roster boasts four Olympians, seven NCAA All-Americans, and 10 current or former national team members representing five countries across the globe.

Fans can catch the action live at over eight home matches this upcoming season. Secure your 2026 LOVB Houston Season Membership today to lock in the best prices and join LOVB Houston Insiders at lovbhtx.com for exclusive events, insider perks, and news regarding our 2026 schedule and venue!

2026 LOVB Houston Roster

Liberos: Lauren Briseño, Justine Wong-Orantes

Middle Blockers: Anita Anwusi, Raphaela Folie, Amber Igiede, Jazmine White,

Outside Hitters: Julia Brown, Madi Kingdon Rishel, Sara Loda, Jess Mruzik, Karin Palgutova

Opposite Hitters: Grace Frohling, Jordan Thompson

Setters: Kaisa Alanko, Micha Hancock







