LOVB Houston Sweeps Final Player of the Week Awards of 2025
April 7, 2025 - League One Volleyball (LOVB)
LOVB Houston News Release
After leading LOVB Houston to a sweep of LOVB Madison and the second seed at the LOVB Finals, Micha Hancock and Raphaela Folie have earned Player of the Week honors for week 13.
Offensive Player of the Week: Micha Hancock, LOVB Houston
Setter Micha Hancock paced Houston to its most efficient attack of the year Saturday as the team hit .385 against Madison. Micha herself posted 35 assists, four digs, two blocks and two kills. She served up just one ace but still limited Madison to a .267 in-system passing percentage on her serves.
One of two Founding Athletes for Houston, Micha ends the regular season atop the league leaderboard with 21 service aces and tied for third with 544 assists. She also was named Offensive Player of the Week during week two.
Defensive Player of the Week: Raphaela Folie, LOVB Houston
Middle blocker Raphaela Folie was a major disruption at the net against Madison's attack as the former Italian national teamer blocked five shots and tallied a positive touch percentage of .600 Saturday. She added two digs, five kills and an ace to help Houston sew up second place.
Raphaela ended the regular season with 24 blocks and 79 total points. She is the third middle blocker to receive Defensive Player of the Week honors in 2025.
Due to owning the No. 2 seed at the LOVB Finals, Micha, Raphaela and Houston will next take the court Friday, April 11 during the tournament's semifinal round. Play to determine the inaugural League One Volleyball champion begins Thursday, April 10, at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
Previous LOVB Players of the Week
Week Twelve
Offensive Player of the Week: Annie Drews Schumacher, LOVB Madison
Defensive Player of the Week: Manami Kojima, LOVB Salt Lake
Week Eleven
Offensive Player of the Week: Annie Drews Schumacher, LOVB Madison
Defensive Player of the Week: Chiaka Ogbogu, LOVB Austin
Week Ten
Offensive Player of the Week: Lauren Carlini, LOVB Madison
Defensive Player of the Week: Kelsey Cook, LOVB Atlanta
Week Nine
Offensive Player of the Week: Jordyn Poulter, LOVB Salt Lake
Defensive Player of the Week: Milica Medved, LOVB Madison
Week Eight
Offensive Player of the Week: Annie Drews Schumacher, LOVB Madison
Defensive Player of the Week: Magdalena Jehlárová, LOVB Atlanta
Week Seven
Offensive Player of the Week: Jordan Thompson, LOVB Houston
Defensive Player of the Week: Kotoe Inoue, LOVB Austin
Week Six
LOVB Classic MVP: Jordan Thompson, LOVB Houston
Week Five
Offensive Player of the Week: Tessa Grubbs, LOVB Atlanta
Defensive Player of the Week: Madi Rishel, LOVB Houston
Week Four
Offensive Player of the Week: Skylar Fields, LOVB Salt Lake
Defensive Player of the Week: Madi Rishel, LOVB Houston
Week Three
Offensive Player of the Week: Skylar Fields, LOVB Salt Lake
Defensive Player of the Week: Piyanut Pannoy, LOVB Atlanta
Week Two
Offensive Player of the Week: Micha Hancock, LOVB Houston
Defensive Player of the Week: Justine Wong-Orantes, LOVB Omaha
Week One
Offensive Player of the Week: Jaali Winters, LOVB Omaha
Defensive Player of the Week: Manami Kojima, LOVB Salt Lake
