LOVB Houston Sweeps Final Player of the Week Awards of 2025

April 7, 2025 - League One Volleyball (LOVB)

LOVB Houston News Release







After leading LOVB Houston to a sweep of LOVB Madison and the second seed at the LOVB Finals, Micha Hancock and Raphaela Folie have earned Player of the Week honors for week 13.

Offensive Player of the Week: Micha Hancock, LOVB Houston

Setter Micha Hancock paced Houston to its most efficient attack of the year Saturday as the team hit .385 against Madison. Micha herself posted 35 assists, four digs, two blocks and two kills. She served up just one ace but still limited Madison to a .267 in-system passing percentage on her serves.

One of two Founding Athletes for Houston, Micha ends the regular season atop the league leaderboard with 21 service aces and tied for third with 544 assists. She also was named Offensive Player of the Week during week two.

Defensive Player of the Week: Raphaela Folie, LOVB Houston

Middle blocker Raphaela Folie was a major disruption at the net against Madison's attack as the former Italian national teamer blocked five shots and tallied a positive touch percentage of .600 Saturday. She added two digs, five kills and an ace to help Houston sew up second place.

Raphaela ended the regular season with 24 blocks and 79 total points. She is the third middle blocker to receive Defensive Player of the Week honors in 2025.

Due to owning the No. 2 seed at the LOVB Finals, Micha, Raphaela and Houston will next take the court Friday, April 11 during the tournament's semifinal round. Play to determine the inaugural League One Volleyball champion begins Thursday, April 10, at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Previous LOVB Players of the Week

Week Twelve

Offensive Player of the Week: Annie Drews Schumacher, LOVB Madison

Defensive Player of the Week: Manami Kojima, LOVB Salt Lake

Week Eleven

Offensive Player of the Week: Annie Drews Schumacher, LOVB Madison

Defensive Player of the Week: Chiaka Ogbogu, LOVB Austin

Week Ten

Offensive Player of the Week: Lauren Carlini, LOVB Madison

Defensive Player of the Week: Kelsey Cook, LOVB Atlanta

Week Nine

Offensive Player of the Week: Jordyn Poulter, LOVB Salt Lake

Defensive Player of the Week: Milica Medved, LOVB Madison

Week Eight

Offensive Player of the Week: Annie Drews Schumacher, LOVB Madison

Defensive Player of the Week: Magdalena Jehlárová, LOVB Atlanta

Week Seven

Offensive Player of the Week: Jordan Thompson, LOVB Houston

Defensive Player of the Week: Kotoe Inoue, LOVB Austin

Week Six

LOVB Classic MVP: Jordan Thompson, LOVB Houston

Week Five

Offensive Player of the Week: Tessa Grubbs, LOVB Atlanta

Defensive Player of the Week: Madi Rishel, LOVB Houston

Week Four

Offensive Player of the Week: Skylar Fields, LOVB Salt Lake

Defensive Player of the Week: Madi Rishel, LOVB Houston

Week Three

Offensive Player of the Week: Skylar Fields, LOVB Salt Lake

Defensive Player of the Week: Piyanut Pannoy, LOVB Atlanta

Week Two

Offensive Player of the Week: Micha Hancock, LOVB Houston

Defensive Player of the Week: Justine Wong-Orantes, LOVB Omaha

Week One

Offensive Player of the Week: Jaali Winters, LOVB Omaha

Defensive Player of the Week: Manami Kojima, LOVB Salt Lake

• Discuss this story on the League One Volleyball message board...





League One Volleyball Stories from April 7, 2025

LOVB Houston Sweeps Final Player of the Week Awards of 2025 - LOVB Houston

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.