LOVB Austin Sweeps LOVB Madison for First Win

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - League One Volleyball's professional league opened with a four-setter Wednesday, when LOVB Salt Lake defeated LOVB Atlanta.

Then Thursday, there was the first five-setter, LOVB Houston's reverse sweep over LOVB Austin.

Now there's been a sweep, because Friday afternoon in the Fort Bend Epicenter, LOVB Austin bounced back in a big way by besting LOVB Madison 25-21, 25-23, 25-18.

And Juliann Faucette, the mother of three who hadn't played pro since 2021 in Italy, was the player of the match, getting 13 kills while hitting .600.

"I envisioned something like this in coming back because you want the hero moment, but to really feel it and do it and have my first professional start after having three children is pretty amazing," said 35-year-old Juliann, who like eight of her teammates played collegiately at Texas.

"I put in a lot of time, a lot of work, to get back into shape and I feel better than I have in a long time in my playing career," she said. " ... the purpose is I have kids and I want to show them that this is possible and there are young women in this league who need to see that.

"I didn't see it a ton in my time when I was younger. I didn't see a lot of moms still playing. To have it at the forefront for my teammates to see and for my kids to see, that's the victory."

Logan Eggleston added seven kills, two blocks and Asjia O'Neal had five kills and a block. Chiaka Ogbogu had five blocks to go with a kill and an ace. Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres got the start at setter.

"We have so much depth on this team and can put anyone out there," Juliann said.

"You can't imagine how happy I am," said coach Marco Bonitta. "I am happy for all the players because every day we practice and they do a great job in a great atmosphere with great, positive competition. Today we deserve to win."

Annie Schumacher had 16 kills and a block for Madison. Claire Chaussee had eight kills, Sarah Franklin had seven kills in her pro debut and Taylor Sandbothe had four kills, two blocks and two aces.

"I'm honored to be playing in the States and even after the match being able to go and hug some of our friends and family who are here," Lauren said. "That part was really cool. The on-court was really tough for us, but it was the first one and we've got to get it under our belts.

"But it was cool all the people who reached out before the game and knowing that they're all watching at home ... I'm looking forward to what we can do moving forward this season."

"Lauren covered it. That might have been the only fun part of tonight, honestly," Annie said. "We've got some work to do, but that's part of it. If there is a nice thing about losing, it's that you get a blueprint of what you need to get better at."

