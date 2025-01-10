Strong Net Game Powers LOVB Omaha to Win in Debut

January 10, 2025 - League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Balance? There's plenty in League One Volleyball's pro league as after the first week of play, there are just two unbeaten teams left. LOVB Omaha made sure of that Friday night with a 25-19, 25-20, 28-26 sweep of LOVB Houston.

Omaha was led by former Creighton standout Jaali Winters, who had 13 kills, two blocks and five digs.

"It's so early in the season but I feel good about it," said Jaali, the former Creighton standout. "My teammates are amazing with everybody sealing the blocks and setters that are juking out the blockers on the other side, so it makes it easy to play well.

"And I still see so much room to grow for myself and the whole team."

Her coach, Suzie Fritz, was thrilled with the victory and noted that her team continues to grow.

"I have shared with anybody who will listen that there is something special about them, not just as individuals but what they bring collectively and it goes well beyond their ability as volleyball players," Suzie said.

"I think their ability to be a great person, to try to get the best out of each other, the stuff that they're doing every day, just to be able to witness that, this is the outcome."

Together, LOVB Omaha stuffed 16 Houston attacks. Emily Thater had seven kills for Omaha to go with three blocks. Jordan Larson, who had two aces, added six kills and a block. Kimberly Drewniok had five kills and two blocks and Candelaria Herrera had five kills and a match-high six blocks.

"I was a little anxious," the Argentinian said. "This is a new league, a new team, but it felt so easy inside of the court."

Lauren Stivrins also added three blocks.

Omaha and LOVB Salt Lake are 1-0, Houston and LOVB Austin are 1-1, and LOVB Atlanta and Madison are 0-1.

"The league has done a good job of creating balanced teams and that has shown through these first few days of play," LOVB Houston's Jordan Thompson said.

Jess Mruzik and Thompson had 11 kills each for Houston. Madi Rishel had eight kills and a block, and setter Micha Hancock had an ace, a kill, two blocks and once again affected the game in a big way with her topspin serve.

"I think today must be a good lesson for us," coach Massimo Barbolini said, noting that his team was coming off a reverse-sweep victory less than 24 hours earlier over LOVB Austin.

"Today we were very close to winning the second and third (sets), but we have to change and ask a little bit more from us. It's important to remember that the road is long to the Finals. Now, in the beginning, it's really important to understand that we have to work better."

The league is off until Wednesday, January 15, when LOVB Atlanta plays at LOVB Austin in the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

On Friday, January 17, Salt Lake plays at Madison and on Saturday, January 18, Houston plays Salt Lake and Omaha plays Madison. All three matches are at the Wisconsin Field House.

