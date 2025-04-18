Peoria's Jean-Guy Trudel Named SPHL Coach of the Year
April 18, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced Friday that Jean-Guy Trudel of the Peoria Rivermen has been selected as the SPHL Coach of the Year in a vote of league coaches, staff, and broadcasters.
Huntsville's Stuart Stefan, Knoxville's John Gurskis, and Roanoke's Dan Bremner tied for second in the balloting.
Trudel led Peoria to their record sixth William B. Coffey Trophy as regular-season champions with a 40-10-6 record, matching the team record for wins in a season (2018-19).
Now in his 11th season behind the Rivermen bench, Trudel passed Columbus' Jerome Bechard as the winningest coach in SPHL history with his 369th regular season victory, a 4-1 win over the Pensacola Ice Flyers on November 23, 2024, and reached the 400-win plateau with a 5-0 victory over the Ice Flyers on March 29.
Previous SPHL Coach of the Year Winners
2023-24 - Craig Simchuk, Birmingham Bulls
2022-23 - Craig Simchuk, Birmingham Bulls
2021-22 - Jeff Carr, Knoxville Ice Bears
2020-21 - Kevin Kerr, Macon Mayhem
2019-20 - Jesse Kallechy, Fayetteville Marksmen
2018-19 - Jamey Hicks, Birmingham Bulls
2017-18 - Jean-Guy Trudel, Peoria Rivermen
2016-17 - Kevin Kerr, Macon Mayhem
2015-16 - Jean-Guy Trudel, Peoria Rivermen
2014-15 - Jean-Guy Trudel, Peoria Rivermen
2013-14 - Rod Aldoff, Pensacola Ice Flyers
2012-13 - Mark DeSantis, Fayetteville FireAntz
2011-12 - Jeff Bes, Mississippi Surge
2010-11 - Brad Ralph, Augusta RiverHawks
2009-10 - Steffon Walby, Mississippi Surge
2008-09 - Scott Hillman, Knoxville Ice Bears
2007-08 - Rick Allain, Jacksonville Barracudas
2006-07 - John Marks, Fayetteville FireAntz
2005-06 - Jerome Bechard, Columbus Cottonmouths
2004-05 - Derek Booth, Fayetteville FireAntz
• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...
SPHL Stories from April 18, 2025
- Peoria's Jean-Guy Trudel Named SPHL Coach of the Year - SPHL
- Jean-Guy Trudel Named SPHL Coach of the Year - Peoria Rivermen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.