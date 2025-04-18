Peoria's Jean-Guy Trudel Named SPHL Coach of the Year

April 18, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced Friday that Jean-Guy Trudel of the Peoria Rivermen has been selected as the SPHL Coach of the Year in a vote of league coaches, staff, and broadcasters.

Huntsville's Stuart Stefan, Knoxville's John Gurskis, and Roanoke's Dan Bremner tied for second in the balloting.

Trudel led Peoria to their record sixth William B. Coffey Trophy as regular-season champions with a 40-10-6 record, matching the team record for wins in a season (2018-19).

Now in his 11th season behind the Rivermen bench, Trudel passed Columbus' Jerome Bechard as the winningest coach in SPHL history with his 369th regular season victory, a 4-1 win over the Pensacola Ice Flyers on November 23, 2024, and reached the 400-win plateau with a 5-0 victory over the Ice Flyers on March 29.

Previous SPHL Coach of the Year Winners

2023-24 - Craig Simchuk, Birmingham Bulls

2022-23 - Craig Simchuk, Birmingham Bulls

2021-22 - Jeff Carr, Knoxville Ice Bears

2020-21 - Kevin Kerr, Macon Mayhem

2019-20 - Jesse Kallechy, Fayetteville Marksmen

2018-19 - Jamey Hicks, Birmingham Bulls

2017-18 - Jean-Guy Trudel, Peoria Rivermen

2016-17 - Kevin Kerr, Macon Mayhem

2015-16 - Jean-Guy Trudel, Peoria Rivermen

2014-15 - Jean-Guy Trudel, Peoria Rivermen

2013-14 - Rod Aldoff, Pensacola Ice Flyers

2012-13 - Mark DeSantis, Fayetteville FireAntz

2011-12 - Jeff Bes, Mississippi Surge

2010-11 - Brad Ralph, Augusta RiverHawks

2009-10 - Steffon Walby, Mississippi Surge

2008-09 - Scott Hillman, Knoxville Ice Bears

2007-08 - Rick Allain, Jacksonville Barracudas

2006-07 - John Marks, Fayetteville FireAntz

2005-06 - Jerome Bechard, Columbus Cottonmouths

2004-05 - Derek Booth, Fayetteville FireAntz

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from April 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.